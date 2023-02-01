‘Faraway’ Netflix Movie: Everything You Need to Know

Coming to Netflix in March 2023 is the German romantic-comedy Faraway. Starring Naomi Krauss, the multilingual rom-com could be a big hit for Netflix across Europe. We have everything you need to know about Faraway, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Faraway is an upcoming German Netflix Original romantic comedy movie directed by Vanessa Jopp (The Space Between Lines) and based on the screenplay by Jane Ainscough. Eva Katharina Bühler is the cinematographer of the movie.

The feature is produced by Viola Jäger through Olga Film.

When is the Faraway Netflix release date?

With the release of the trailer, we can confirm that Faraway will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023.

What is the plot of Faraway?

The synopsis for Faraway has been sourced from Netflix:

Zeynep Altin (Naomi Krauss) is at the end of her tether. She’s over-worked and pushed around by her husband, daughter and aging father. Her mother’s death and her funeral, which nearly ends in total disaster, is the last straw for Zeynep – she leaves Munich and escapes to an island in Croatia. In the house her mother bought secretly years ago, and gifted to her in her will, she hopes to find peace, freedom and herself. If only the former owner, Josip, an islander through and through, wasn’t still living on the same property…

Who are the cast members of Faraway?

Naomi Krauss will be making her Netflix Original debut in Faraway in the lead role of Zeynep Altin. Altin is known for her role as I.B.B.C. Secretary in The International and Lili in 8 Uhr 28.

The following is the confirmed cast of Faraway;

Naomi Krauss (The International) as Zeynep Altin

Goran Bogdan (Father) as Josip Cega

Adnan Maral (Unknown) as Ilyas Altin

Bahar Balci as Fia Altin

Artjom Gilz (Without Remorse) as Conrad

Davor Tomic (Ana) as Drazen Cega

What language will Faraway be available to stream?

As a multilingual movie, audiences will hear multiple languages used throughout, including English, German, Turkish, and Croatian.

Are you looking forward to the release of Faraway on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!