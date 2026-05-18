New K-Dramas on Netflix in June 2026

June is so far one of the quietest months for new K-dramas in a long time, which means we expect more announcements in the coming weeks. However, K-drama fans can look forward to more My Royal Nemesis and the debut of the highly anticipated Teach You a Lesson.

In case you missed it, we’ve also tracked the latest K-drama releases in May 2026. There’s also plenty of K-dramas to look forward to watching on Netflix in 2026!

Please note: This is not the complete list of K-dramas coming to Netflix in May 2026. More titles could be announced throughout April and May.

New Netflix Original K-Dramas on Netflix in June 2026

Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Sung Min, Jin Ki Joo, PO, Ha Young

Netflix Release Date: June 5, 2026

Adapted from the popular webtoon by Chae Yong Taek, we’re highly anticipating the K-drama to be a strong performer.

“Tells the story of students, parents, and teachers. In a society where teachers’ rights have fallen due to students who cross the line, parents who don’t know the line, and teachers who draw the line, the drama introduces adults who are not afraid of children and tries to properly teach children what they did wrong. Na Hwa Jin is a field supervisor at the Teachers’ Rights Protection Agency. He is a hexagonal person with perfect mentality, physicality, and brains, and is the designer of all the plans for the Teachers’ Rights Protection Agency. He is also called the ‘Grim Reaper’ because he is not afraid of absurdity, fear, or compromise, but he is a character who struggles to protect justice and peace.”

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in June 2026

Episodes: 14

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 70 minutes

Cast: Im Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Se Hee, Kim Min Seok

Netflix Finale Date: June 20, 2026 | New Episodes: Fridays, Saturdays

My Royal Nemesis is already off to a grand start on Netflix, reaching the number 1 spot in the non-English TV rankings. The K-drama is off to a great start in Korea too, reaching 6.0 in the nationwide ratings, and with plenty of episodes to go, the series can continue its climb.

“A romance comedy centered on a love-hate relationship between Sin Seo Ri, a legendary villainess from Joseon, and Cha Se Gye, a ruthless modern-day chaebol. Sin Seo Ri, a nameless actress who becomes possessed by the spirit of a notorious Joseon-era femme fatale, gains a vicious personality. Once a royal concubine of the highest rank who was called a national seductress and sentenced to death by poison, her soul is transported to the 21st century, where she begins a new life. “

What K-dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in June 2026? Let us know in the comments below!