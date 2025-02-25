‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ Sets May 2025 Netflix Release Date

Since the first Fear Street trilogy hit Netflix back in 2021, rumors has been constantly flying about a long-awaited sequel. Finally, last year, there was confirmation that a new standalone movie was coming to Netflix in 2025. Set to adapt the 15th book from R.L. Stine’s vast library, here’s everything we know about Netflix’s Fear Street: Prom Queen, now confirmed to debut in May 2025 just in time for prom season.

As a quick recap, Fear Street Parts One, Two, and Three were all released on Netflix over the summer of 2021. They had previously been in development at 20th Century Fox before Netflix acquired the rights. Chernin Entertainment produces the movies.

Let’s kick off our preview with the first look teaser trailer confirming the release date:

The Road to Fear Street: Prom Queen on Netflix

As mentioned above, the road to getting a fourth movie has been long. Rumors of a fourth movie began floating as soon as the main trilogy had concluded. Bloody Disgusting first reported in July 2022 that multiple movies were in deep development, with scooper Jeff Sneider at Above the Line backing that up months later. The news also included that Chloe Okuno was being eyed for the director’s role. Okuno is best known for Watcher, V/H/S/94, and Let the Right One In.

In late 2023, we got another update for a new Fear Street movie in a wind-ranging interview with Collider. The site’s editor-in-chief, Steven Weintraub, spoke to Netflix’s head of film, Scott Stuber, about a slew of projects in November 2023. When asked about Fear Street, Stuber confirmed the film was still moving forward and would be a standalone.

“There’s one stand-alone that we’re working on right now that we’re once again trying to get the script right, but I like it very much, and so does the team. So I feel like if we can get that script right there would be a great kind of extension of that franchise.”

We then reported in January 2024 that the new movie’s production was gearing up and would begin shortly. In addition, we learned the new film would cover the 15th Fear Street book, Prom Queen.

R.L. Stine followed up with a Tweet confirming the news:

Movie News: I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It's based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news! pic.twitter.com/lgKvhDFV5F — R.L. Stine (@RL_Stine) January 13, 2024

Who’s behind Fear Street: Prom Queen on Netflix?

We first reported on January 31st that Matt Palmer, best known for his underrated Netflix horror Calibre, released a new movie in 2018 and would be directing the feature. He’s co-written the new film alongside Donald McLeary. Márk Györi will serve as the cinematographer for the film.

Per Netflix, Yvonne Bernard, Joan Waricha, Jane Stine, and Caroline Pitofsky will oversee production for Chernin Entertainment who work with Netflix under a wide-ranging overall deal.

What’s Fear Street: Prom Queen about?

Per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis for the new movie:

“Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.”

R.L Stine’s Fear Street: The Prom Queen was the fifteenth installment of the Fear Street novels and was published by Simon Pulse on March 1st, 1992. It’s part of the vast array of books by the author, who is also known for Goosebumps. To date, there are over 150 Fear Street books in total.

The story is centered around Lizzie McVay, a student at Shadyside High School and one of five Prom Queen nominees. When a bloody and brutal of one of the nominees leads to more killings, Lizzy realizes that the killer is targeting the Prom Queen candidates, and she could be next on the list.

Fear Street: Prom Queen is a stand-alone feature that likely won’t feature characters from the Fear Street trilogy released on Netflix in 2021. The Fear Street trilogy took inspiration for its adaptation from multiple Fear Street novels, whereas Prom Queen is set to adapt one novel. However, given the sheer volume of Fear Street novels, there is a chance further inspiration could be drawn from the other books to add more story and horror to the film.

Who’s in the cast of Fear Street: Prom Queen?

In March 2024, Netflix confirmed the cast for the new movie, setting a big and, it must be said, young ensemble cast.

The full cast list for Fear Street: Prom Queen is as follows:

India Fowler (The Nevers, Insomnia)

(The Nevers, Insomnia) Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie)

(Barbie) Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, The Idol)

(Red Rocket, The Idol) Fina Strazza (Paper Girls, Above the Shadows)

(Paper Girls, Above the Shadows) David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty, Cinnamon)

(The Summer I Turned Pretty, Cinnamon) Ella Rubin (The Idea of You)

(The Idea of You) Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias, American Pie)

(Sweet Magnolias, American Pie) Lili Taylor (Outer Range, Manhunt)

(Outer Range, Manhunt) Katherine Waterston (The End We Start From, Perry Mason)

(The End We Start From, Perry Mason) Sienna Star (Abducted Off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story) as Barbara

(Abducted Off the Street: The Carlesha Gaither Story) as Barbara Damian Romeo (Ginny & Georgia) as Judd

(Ginny & Georgia) as Judd Dakota Taylor (Zero Chill)

(Zero Chill) Brennan Clost (Yuppie) as Gerald

(Yuppie) as Gerald Eden Summer Gilmore (Nancy Drew) as Claire

(Nancy Drew) as Claire Darrin Baker (The Man from Toronto) as Principal Wayland

(The Man from Toronto) as Principal Wayland Ilan O’Driscoll (Shazam!) as Linda

(Shazam!) as Linda Dale Whibley (There’s Someone Inside Your House) as Jimmy

(There’s Someone Inside Your House) as Jimmy Jai Jai Jones (Code 8) as Frank

(Code 8) as Frank Ryan Rosery (Mayor of Kingstown) as Chad

(Mayor of Kingstown) as Chad Cecilia Lee (Wrong & Winchester) as Harmony LaFay

(Wrong & Winchester) as Harmony LaFay Anna Mirodin (Priscilla) as Jen

(Priscilla) as Jen Joseph Chiu (Motorheads) as Spider

(Motorheads) as Spider Luke Kimball (The Umbrella Academy) as Devlin

(The Umbrella Academy) as Devlin Colin Platt (The Big Cigar) as Officer Starky

(The Big Cigar) as Officer Starky Tom Keat (Catch Me If You Claus) as Freddie

Where is Fear Street: Prom Queen in Production at Netflix?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

We first heard from the Canadian Director’s Guild in January 2024 that pre-production on the movie had begun that month. That means filming will be fully underway this Spring in Toronto, and hopefully, we’ll soon hear more about the movie’s cast, director, and behind-the-scenes talent.

Production on the new movie got underway on March 25th, and was originally due to wrap on May 15th, 2024. It wouldn’t actually wrap until May 23rd, though.

Celebrating the wrap on Instagram with a video, Dakota Taylor wrote, “It has been a blast filming this project over the last few months – stay tuned – it’s getting spooky up in here! Shadyside lovers, this is one you won’t want to miss!”

Nigel Doucette shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes snaps from the upcoming movie in an Instagram post upon the movie wrapping on May 23rd. Serving as one of the camera operators on the movie, he wrote upon wrapping the movie: “That’s a wrap on Fear Street: 1988 Prom Queen for Netflix! What an incredible seven and a half week shoot it’s been with one of the most incredible camera teams I’ve had the pleasure of working with. We laughed, we danced, and we got a little covered in blood and I can’t believe I get paid to have this much fun at work.”







What Age Rating Does Fear Street: Prom Queen Have?

All three of the 2021 trilogy of movies starring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink had R-ratings, and we’re happy to report that’ll once again be the case for Fear Street: Prom Queen.

Per the MPA Classification and Rating Administration, the movie has received its rating for “strong bloody violence and gore, teen drug use, language and some sexual references.”

When will Fear Street: Prom Queen be released on Netflix?

Fear Street: Prom Queen will debut on Netflix globally on May 23rd.

The date was confirmed at IGN’s Fan Fest with R. L. Stine himself confirming the release date, saying:

“Over 300 stories. Most people would say that killing teenagers is not a good thing. But here I am, and here you are for another chapter of Fear Street. This is the night we’ve all been waiting for. Senior prom. You want to be prom queen. I just don’t want you to embarrass yourself. This is Shadyside. Nice girls don’t win. Oh, you got it. This is the night we’ve all been waiting for.”

More Fear Street Is Coming After Prom Queen…

In other Fear Street news, you may have caught the fact that The Hollywood Reporter interviewed R.L. Stine for the Disney+ series Goosebumps in January 2025. Stine, who serves as an executive producer on the Netflix movies, revealed (perhaps accidentally) that even more films are in the work suggesting another trilogy of films could be on the way.

“The writers are working,” the critically acclaimed writer told the outlet about another trilogy, adding, “So I’ve got my fingers crossed.”

