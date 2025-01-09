New Horror Movies and Series Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

It’s time for another genre preview, and today, we’re taking a look at Netflix’s upcoming horror slate of movies and series that we know are either due out in 2025 or are in development for release in the future in one form or another.

Want to see everything we know is coming up in 2025? Our full release schedule for the year is being constantly updated with the latest confirmed titles.

New Horror Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

We’ve been banging on about Guillermo del Toro’s impressive new foray into 19th-century Gothic Horror wherever we can (including our 11 movies to watch out for in 2025 list), and we’re pleased to do it again for this list. Deep in post-production at the publishing of this article, the movie will bring to life Guillermo’s lifelong ambition to bring his vision of Mary Shelley’s seminal work to life. It’ll follow Dr. Pretorious’s attempts at finding Dr. Frankenstein and his missing experiment who are believed to have died in a devastating fire four decades ago. Netflix spared no expense with this one so expect a very swanky release for the movie confirmed to be hitting our screens in 2025.

The incredible cast for the new movie features *inhales* Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Ralph Ineson, Christoph Waltz, Burn Gorman, Charles Dance, Jacob Elordi, David Bradley, Larks Mikkelsen, Christian Convery, and Nikolaj Lie Kaas, to name just a few.

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Back in 2021, Netflix experimented by buying up a trilogy of movies and releasing them over the course of a summer. That trilogy is now getting a long-awaited follow-up standalone film based on the 1992 Fear Street novel The Prom Queen. It was filmed in early 2024 and will see Matt Palmer taking over directing duties from Leigh Janiak with new cast members, including Ariana Greenblatt, Katherine Waterston, and India Fowler. Expect to see it on our screens ahead of Halloween.

The good news is that it doesn’t sound like Prom Queen will be the final iteration of Fear Street on Netflix, either. Author R.L. Stine confirmed in early 2025 that multiple new entries are being typed up as we speak.

Bioshock

First announced in 2022, we got a tiny update for the video-game adaptation movie Bioshock in mid-2024, where we learned that the budget had been lowered and it was being reconfigured. Not exactly a thrilling update. The first-person shooter game franchise tells the story of a man who ventures into the underwater world of Rapture, previously a haven but now a post-apocalyptic world.

New Horror Series Coming Soon to Netflix

Bat Boy

In mid-2024, Deadline exclusively revealed that Netflix was developing a character that stems from the fictional character that originated as part of a satirical storyline published in the Weekly World News, a tabloid newspaper. It’s described as a young-adult coming-of-age series that Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Joe Tracz are developing.

Death Note

Netflix has already had one stab at adapting Death Note with a movie that at one point was due to get a sequel at Netflix. That’s ancient history at this point, but the anime is still being adapted on Netflix, and this time, it’s the turn of Stranger Things duo Matt and Ross Duffer to bring it to our screens. No word on this since the initial 2022 announcement, with the series set to faithfully bring the manga about a young man who discovers a black notebook that grants him the ability to dish out either life or death depending on whose name he writes.

Haunted Hotel (Season 1)

Previously known as The Undervale, this new comedy-horror series is set in a haunted hotel full of ghosts and ghouls. Matt Roller is behind this new animated series with episodes due to release in 2025.

Midnight Sun

Announced in late 2024, Netflix announced it would be diving into the world of Twilight with Stephenie Meyer’s 2020 companion piece to the franchise that made billions. Netflix is doing an animated series of the book that retells the events of Twilight, told from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen.

Monster: The Original Monster (Limited Series)

DAHMER dispelled any doubt about whether or not Ryan Murphy had lost his touch regarding his Netflix deal. After putting in an impressive performance in the Netflix top 10s (it still resides in the all-time most-watched list to this day), we were promised two follow-ups. The first of those follow-ups came in late 2024 with The Eric and Lyle Menendez Story, and a third entry is now in production, expected to be released in 2025. Focusing on Edward Theodore Gein (simply known as Ed Gein), the serial killer also known under the name of Butcher of Plainfield. His horrific crimes will be laid out in this series, with the serial killer being portrayed by Charlie Hunnam.

Something Is Killing the Children

Netflix first optioned the BOOM! Studios comic book from Werther Dell’Edera and James Tynion IV a few years ago, and it’s had a bit of a rocky ride at Netflix so far. Originally, Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy were developing it as a series under their overall deal but as you may know, they eventually departed working with Netflix. Thankfully, it didn’t die completely, though, with Dark and 1899 creators Baran Bo Odar and Jantje Friese taking over. We last got a public update in August 2024 with some new scripts, so let’s hope 2025 is the year we get this show into production.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

If you’re wondering what The Duffer Brothers have lined up at Netflix post-Stranger Things, the answer is quite a bit. Matt and Ross Duffer will serve as executive producers on this new horror drama series that’ll be helmed by Haley Boston, previously known for work on Brand New Cherry Flavor and Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Two actors have been attached to the project so far: Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six) and Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus). The logline teases: “A certain atmosphere of horror is felt the week before the celebration of an unfortunate wedding.”

The Watcher (Season 2)

Based on a true story, The Watcher tore up the Netflix charts when it first released and was granted a surprising second season, although it’d essentially told the story it set out to tell. Produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, unlike their Monster franchise, things have gone very quiet on the future of The Watcher, with only snippets of information coming out throughout 2024, and that was mostly to say that they didn’t know what was happening with the series.

All of Us Are Dead (Season 2)

If South Korea is good at producing anything, it’s a nail-biting zombie series. That was made abundantly clear with Kingdom (sorry folks, not expecting a season 3 there) and cemented by the first season of the critically acclaimed All Of Us Are Dead. Sadly, despite getting a reasonably fast renewal, getting the second season to our screens has been anything but quick. Production is expected and reportedly finally scheduled to get underway sometime in 2025. Therefore, it probably won’t be hitting our screens until the end of the year at the absolute earliest. That means we’ll have waited years for this excellent zombie series that follows an outbreak at a high school to come back for new episodes. Hopefully, it’s worth the wait.

Just to tidy up a little on a few horror projects.

There is no word on the status of Jessica Chastain’s sci-fi terror tale, which Deadline announced in March 2023. Likewise, there has been no movement on Every House is Haunted, which was first announced in 2021 and was set to be directed by Corin Hardy and Sam Raimi. Going back even further, two 21 Laps Entertainment titles have gone quiet in the form of the movie Dark Days at the Magna Carta, announced in 2020, and My Wife and I Bought a Ranch… Netflix first announced it acquired the David F. Sandberg horror project The Unsound in 2019, and that’s now presumed dead.

Other MIA projects include Joe Henderson’s Shadecraft TV series, Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu from Hank Woon Jr. and Stefon Bristol, Nocterra from Tony S. Daniel, Roberto Patino and Scott Snyder, The Wicked Deep from Shea Ernshaw and Kurt Sutter’s The Beast.

No Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas or Planet of the Dead on this list this year, given that Netflix has permanently shelved plans to dive further into that world. One title we’re apprehensively not including is the animated feature film The Goon, just because we have no idea where it is in development.

