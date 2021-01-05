‘Gentefied’ Season 2: Filming Begins February 2021

After a fantastic and charming first season of television, all the subscribers that tuned in for Gentefied will be hoping to see a second season. Netflix subscribers have been granted their wish as Gentefied will be returning for a second season! We’ll be keeping track of all things season two including the lastest cast and production news, along with keeping track of season two’s potential release date.

Gentefied is a Netflix Original original comedy-drama series based on the online digital-short of the same name. Created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, the series has been produced and directed by Ugly Betty star America Ferrera.

Has Netflix renewed Gentefied for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 26/02/2020)

We’re almost three months on from the release of Gentefied, and finally Netflix has confirmed the series renewal for a second season.

Gentefied Season 2 is officially cooking! join the @gentefied cast to celebrate with a live table read hosted by @GeorgeLopez and benefitting non-profit Proyecto Pastoral – this Wednesday 5/20 at 5pm PST/8pm EST on @netflixisajoke YouTube 🎉 pic.twitter.com/nqyxkzmH6I — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) May 18, 2020

Does Gentefied need a second season?

Most definitely. While the Morales family were busy celebrating the birth of Erik’s newborn daughter, Delfina, who is named after Erik’s grandmother, Pop was in trouble, getting arrested for an outstanding fine from a vandalism charge from six months ago. In the first episode of the series, Pop was arrested for public urination and breaking a window, and after his bail out we never saw him return to court or pay a fine for his actions. In the final moments, Erik realized Pop wasn’t there, only for us to witness the family patriarch being taken away by ICE.

Without the knowledge of Pop being taken away by ICE, the Morales family will be desperate to find him. They may get lucky and discover the outstanding charges in Pop’s name, but he could still be deported from the country. Despite being a business owner, Pop is an undocumented immigrant. Erik and Lidia’s dream future of moving to Palo Alto, California, may have to be put on hold until Pop is brought home and the future of Mama Fina’s is secure.

Chris finally decided to dedicate his culinary skills to Mama Fina’s, but his father dropped a huge bombshell, offering Chris the chance to go to culinary school. With the ongoing chaos and uncertainty with the Morales, Chris might not be going to school anytime soon.

After a disagreement between on-and-off-again couple Ana and Yessika, will the pair reunite in the second season? Yessika believed that partaking in a food festival would have catered to gentrifiers, but Ana was more concerned with keeping Mama Fina’s alive.

Lastly, the future of Mama Fina’s is in huge danger after it was revealed that Vivian, an art connoisseur, plans to turn Mama Fina’s into a “theme pop-up food experience.”

What is the production status of Gentefied season two?

Official Production Status: Filming-scheduled (Last Updated: 05/01/2021)

We’ve not learned from multiple sources that filming for Gentefied season 2 will begin on February 8th, 2021. It’s currently unknown how long filming will last.

What did subscribers think of Gentefied?

A lot of subscribers have fallen in love with the first season of Gentefied:

When you get the chance PLEASE watch Gentefied on netflix, currently binge watching & loving every second of it Latinx, afro-latinx, queer representation, machismo, family dynamics, the harm of gentrification — there’s nothing this show doesn’t cover – 11/10 pic.twitter.com/XcRsJgHpg9 — ary ‍♀️ (@navareanna) February 21, 2020

Did I just binge watch the entire #Gentefied season? Yup and I have not regrets pic.twitter.com/u9xyfcVOfa — (@cynthiaflowa) February 22, 2020

Here’s the deal: this isn’t just a “Latinx show”, it’s a human story filled w/ heart & humor. But it’s also true that if we want more Latinx content we have to prove there’s an audience for it. Give them a watch! I’m 2 episodes in & so in love w/ this show & cast @gentefied ❤️ https://t.co/FPnlfyBwXC — Isabella Gomez (@Isabella_Gomez) February 21, 2020

Advertisement

When is the Netflix release date for Gentefied season two?

Thanks to COVID-19 filming dates have been pushed back for the series. With filming expected to begin in Q1 of 2021, we could potentially see Gentefied return to Netflix in late 2021 or early 2022.

Would you like to see a second season of Gentefied on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!