‘Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045’ Renewed for Season 2

The upcoming controversial anime series Ghost in the Shell has already been renewed for a second season. It’ll continue the story of season 1 which is due out at the end of April 2020 and once again consist of 12 episodes.

As you may have heard, Netflix is rebooting the classic series called Ghost in the Shell which originally released to critical acclaim back in the 90s. The franchise has seen a live-action movie (that was also controversial at the time) and now a SAC_2045 series exclusively releasing on Netflix.

Here’s what you can expect from season 1:

“Ghost in the Shell”, a landmark in near-future science fiction, brings together Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki as they present their vision of the year 2045 in Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Led by full-body cyborg Motoko Kusanagi, Public Security Section 9 once again gets ready to face off against cybercrime.”

As we mentioned, the Netflix series has seen plenty of controversy thus far. It’s mainly due to the use of 3D graphics for the series which has been criticized for being kiddy and not reflective of the originals more gritty feel.

The first season, set to consist of 12 episodes is due out on Netflix on April 23rd, 2020.

Today, however, Production I.G. has now officially confirmed that a second season is already on the go and probably due for release later in 2020 if not, 2021.

When the show was first announced, an interview revealed the series would have two seasons but that hasn’t been officially confirmed until now.

Beyond the fact season 2 is set to be 12 episodes long and possibly wrap up the story, we also learned that Shinji Aramaki is set to direct the further episodes. He’s most known for his work on the series, Appleseed.

In addition to the announcement of a further 12 episodes, Netflix’s Japanese YouTube channel has also released a brand new clip of the upcoming first season.

With thanks to Anime News Network for the heads-up.

