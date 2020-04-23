What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2020

Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s scheduled for Netflix in the US throughout the month of April 2020. This will be our big ongoing article where we cover everything that’s set to arrive on Netflix throughout April.

April 2020 is going to be a strange month and one we suspect Netflix may make a few more releases available given the current global situation surrounding coronavirus. Beyond that, we’ve got some huge titles return including the much anticipated fourth part of Money Heist.

You can find an expanded list of the Netflix Originals coming in April 2020 here and sadly, those in the US won’t be getting the final batch of Studio Ghibli titles on April 1st.

We’ve recently had to remove Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj as it has become the first Netflix title to be officially delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Want to look further ahead? You can find our ongoing preview for the May 2020 releases here.

Please note: This is a live article and will be added to as and when we get new titles or additional information on announced titles.

Weekly Episodes Coming in April 2020

Hi Bye, Mama! (Season 1) N – New episodes every Sunday

– New episodes every Sunday Hospital Playlist (Season 1) N – New episodes every Thursday

– New episodes every Thursday Hyena (Season 1) N – New episodes every Friday

– New episodes every Friday Rugal (Season 1) N – New episodes every Sunday

Coming to Netflix on April 1st

40 Days and 40 Nights (2002) – Rom-com about a young man trying to remain celibate over Lent.

Rom-com about a young man trying to remain celibate over Lent. Alpha Dog (2006) – Biopic written and directed by Nick Cassavetes based on the true story of Jesse James Hollywood.

– Biopic written and directed by Nick Cassavetes based on the true story of Jesse James Hollywood. Bloodsport (1988) – Cult classic from the late 80s about an American martial artist who leaves the military to fight in Hong Kong.

– Cult classic from the late 80s about an American martial artist who leaves the military to fight in Hong Kong. Cadillac Records (2008) – Biopic of the record company Chess Records and the artists that produced music for them.

– Biopic of the record company Chess Records and the artists that produced music for them. Can’t Hardly Wait (1998) – Romantic comedy starring Jennifer Love Hewitt where multiple students look towards graduation night.

– Romantic comedy starring Jennifer Love Hewitt where multiple students look towards graduation night. Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke (1978) – Comedy about two stoners who smuggle a van with the army on their trail.

Community (6 Seasons) – All six seasons of the NBC/Sony sitcom arrive on Netflix on April 1st.

– All six seasons of the NBC/Sony sitcom arrive on Netflix on April 1st. David Batra: Elefanten i rummet (2020) N – Swedish comedian presents his first Netflix stand-up special.

– Swedish comedian presents his first Netflix stand-up special. Deep Impact (1998) – Sci-fi action romance where a comet is on a collision course with Earth.

– Sci-fi action romance where a comet is on a collision course with Earth. God’s Not Dead (2014) – A young student challenges his college professor and suggests God is real.

– A young student challenges his college professor and suggests God is real. How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Limited Series) N – Docuseries looking at a drug scandal that gripped the US.

– Docuseries looking at a drug scandal that gripped the US. Just Friends (2005) – After being rejected, one man loses the pounds and becomes a womanizer.

– After being rejected, one man loses the pounds and becomes a womanizer. Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988) – Aliens in the shape of clowns come down to haunt us.

– Aliens in the shape of clowns come down to haunt us. Kim’s Convenience (Season 4) – The excellent Canadian series about a local convenience store returns!

Lethal Weapon / Lethal Weapon 2 / Lethal Weapon 3 / Lethal Weapon 4 – All the Lethal Weapon movies (that matter) featuring the excellent Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

– All the Lethal Weapon movies (that matter) featuring the excellent Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. Man Like Mobeen (Season 3) – British comedy series.

– British comedy series. Minority Report (2002) – Steven Spielberg sci-fi flick starring Tom Cruise where they can predict crimes before they happen.

– Steven Spielberg sci-fi flick starring Tom Cruise where they can predict crimes before they happen. Molly’s Game (2017) – Aaron Sorkin writes and directs this biopic of Molly Bloom.

– Aaron Sorkin writes and directs this biopic of Molly Bloom. Mortal Kombat (1995) – Paul W.S. Anderson adapts the famous fighting video game.

– Paul W.S. Anderson adapts the famous fighting video game. Mud (2012) – Jeff Nichols writes and directs the Matthew McConoughey drama about a fugitive being helped by two young boys.

Nailed It! (Season 4) N – More home bakers put their skills to the test.

– More home bakers put their skills to the test. Operation Odessa (2018) – Documentary on a Russian mobster who sold a Soviet submarine to a drug cartel. This documentary originally aired on Showtime in the United States.

– Documentary on a Russian mobster who sold a Soviet submarine to a drug cartel. This documentary originally aired on Showtime in the United States. Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon (Season 3) – More adventures with Ash and Pikachu in the Pokemon’s Sun & Moon series.

– More adventures with Ash and Pikachu in the Pokemon’s Sun & Moon series. Promised Land (2012) – Matt Damon stars as a salesman for a natural gas company but has a change of heart.

– Matt Damon stars as a salesman for a natural gas company but has a change of heart. Road to Perdition (2002) – Sam Mandes directs this moody crime thriller about a mob enforcer’s son.

– Sam Mandes directs this moody crime thriller about a mob enforcer’s son. Saint Seiya (Season 5) – New episodes of the classic anime series.

Salt (2010) – Angelina Jolie action thriller.

– Angelina Jolie action thriller. School Daze (1988) – Spike Lee movie about a young man looking to pledge at a popular fraternity.

– Spike Lee movie about a young man looking to pledge at a popular fraternity. Sherlock Holmes (2009) – Robert Downey Jr’s effort in becoming the legendary Sherlock Holmes.

– Robert Downey Jr’s effort in becoming the legendary Sherlock Holmes. Soul Plane (2004) – Comedy about a black-owned airplane company.

– Comedy about a black-owned airplane company. Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 2) N – Docuseries covering a new season at the British soccer team.

– Docuseries covering a new season at the British soccer team. Sunrise in Heaven (2019) – Romantic drama about a young GI in the air force.

– Romantic drama about a young GI in the air force. Tad the Lost Explorer and the Secret of King Midas – Animated kids movie about an aspiring explorer striving to rescue the love of his life and unravel the golden secrets behind the Midas Papyrus.

– Animated kids movie about an aspiring explorer striving to rescue the love of his life and unravel the golden secrets behind the Midas Papyrus. Taxi Driver (1976) – The return of the Martin Scorsese classic.

– The return of the Martin Scorsese classic. The Death of Stalin (2017) – Historical drama about a Soviet dictator passing and the scramble to come up with a replacement.

– Historical drama about a Soviet dictator passing and the scramble to come up with a replacement. The Girl with All the Gifts (2016) – Horror sci-fi movie nominated for a BAFTA about a scientist and a teacher living in a dystopian future.

The Hangover (2009) – The first (and still the best) Hangover movie about three friends partying hard but can’t quite remember the night that came before.

– The first (and still the best) Hangover movie about three friends partying hard but can’t quite remember the night that came before. The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Season 1) – From the mind of comedian Iliza Shlesinger comes a fun, irreverent mix of kooky characters, sly social commentary and pop culture gags.

– From the mind of comedian Iliza Shlesinger comes a fun, irreverent mix of kooky characters, sly social commentary and pop culture gags. The Little Vampire (2017) – Animated kids adventure about a young vampire trying to stay alive with a vampire hunter in town.

The Matrix / The Matrix Reloaded / The Matrix Revolutions – All three of The Matrix trilogy returns once again to Netflix.

– All three of The Matrix trilogy returns once again to Netflix. The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) – Romantic drama about an introvert taken under the wings of two seniors.

– Romantic drama about an introvert taken under the wings of two seniors. The Players Club (1998) – Ice Cube writes and directs this late 90s classic featuring Jamie Foxx.

– Ice Cube writes and directs this late 90s classic featuring Jamie Foxx. The Roommate (2011) – Thriller where a freshman at college becomes the victim of a girl that is obsessed with her.

– Thriller where a freshman at college becomes the victim of a girl that is obsessed with her. The Runaways (2010) – Coming-of-age biopic on the all-girl rock band The Runaways.

The Social Network (2010) – Multi-Oscar winning movie from David Fincher documenting Mark Zuckerberg’s rise to power.

– Multi-Oscar winning movie from David Fincher documenting Mark Zuckerberg’s rise to power. Wildling (2018) – Horror fantasy about a teenager uncovering a dark secret behind her childhood.

Coming to Netflix on April 2nd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) – Cult classic Western starring Clint Eastwood

– Cult classic Western starring Clint Eastwood Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll (2019) – Japanese anime movie special set in the Violet Evergarden universe.

Coming to Netflix on April 3rd

Coffee & Kareem (2020) N – Ed Helms, Betty Gilpin, King Bach, and David Alan Grier star in this comedy about a Detroit cop who teams up with his girlfriend’s young son to tackle a conspiracy together.

– Ed Helms, Betty Gilpin, King Bach, and David Alan Grier star in this comedy about a Detroit cop who teams up with his girlfriend’s young son to tackle a conspiracy together. Legacies (Season 2) – The CW spin-off.

– The CW spin-off. Money Heist: The Phenomenon N – Looking at the impact of the hit show across the world.

– Looking at the impact of the hit show across the world. Money Heist (Part 4) N – The Spanish phenomenon returns for its fourth part.

Nicky Jam: El Ganador (Season 1) – A look at the life and career of the Latin music superstar, Nicky Jam.

– A look at the life and career of the Latin music superstar, Nicky Jam. Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Season 1) N – A new spin-off series to the Dreamworks series where Lucky heads off to a riding academy.

– A new spin-off series to the Dreamworks series where Lucky heads off to a riding academy. Starbeam (Season 1) N – New animated kids superhero series.

Coming to Netflix on April 4th

Angel Has Fallen (2019) – The third title in the “Has Fallen” franchise where Mike is framed for the assassination of the President. Features Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman.

Coming to Netflix on April 5th

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017) – Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman star in this A24 flick.

Coming to Netflix on April 6th

Mine 9 (2019) – Drama about nine miners stuck underground after a methane explosion.

– Drama about nine miners stuck underground after a methane explosion. The Big Show Show (Season 1) N – A former WWE star faces a new challenge, raising three daughters.

– A former WWE star faces a new challenge, raising three daughters. The Florida Project (2017) – Sean Baker writes and directs this drama about a young girl living in the shadow of Walt Disney World.

Coming to Netflix on April 7th

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Part 3) N -Japanese reality series.

-Japanese reality series. The Ghost Who Walks (2019) – Crime drama about a criminal who rats out his boss to get a new life.

Coming to Netflix on April 9th

Hi Score Girl (Season 2) N – Next part of the anime series.

– Next part of the anime series. The Circle France (Season 1) N – First regional variant of The Circle.

Coming to Netflix on April 10th

Brews Brothers (Season 1) N – New comedy series starring Alan Aisenberg, Mike Castle and Carmen Flood about two brothers brewing beer together.

– New comedy series starring Alan Aisenberg, Mike Castle and Carmen Flood about two brothers brewing beer together. LA Originals (2020) N – Photographer Estevan Oriol and artist Mister Cartoon turned their Chicano roots into gritty art, impacting street culture, hip hop and beyond.

– Photographer Estevan Oriol and artist Mister Cartoon turned their Chicano roots into gritty art, impacting street culture, hip hop and beyond. Love Wedding Repeat (2020) N – British movie remaking the classic French wedding comedy Plan de Table starring Sam Claflin.

– British movie remaking the classic French wedding comedy Plan de Table starring Sam Claflin. The Main Event (2020) N – First WWE movie about an aspiring young wrestler looking to become the next big superstar.

– First WWE movie about an aspiring young wrestler looking to become the next big superstar. School Life (2019) – French comedy about a school located in Saint Denis.

– French comedy about a school located in Saint Denis. Tigertail (2020) N – Alan Yang writes and directs this insightful drama that tells a multi-generational tale of a family from the 1950s to the present day.

Coming to Netflix on April 11th

Code 8 (2019) – Action thriller about a construction worker who gains superpowers and helps a bunch of criminals to raise money for his sick mother.

Coming to Netflix on April 14th

A Champion Heart (2018) – Family movie about a troubled girl who finds solace with an equestrian friend.

– Family movie about a troubled girl who finds solace with an equestrian friend. Chris D’Elia: No Pain (2020) N – Another stand-up special from Chris.

Coming to Netflix on April 15th

Note: 20 titles were added to Netflix on April 15th. The list below does not reflect the full list.

Fittest in Dubai (2019) – Documentary looking at the first prize male and female winners of the CrossFit Games.

For Love or Money (1993) – Michael J. Fox rom-com about a concierge at a luxury hotel in New York.

– Michael J. Fox rom-com about a concierge at a luxury hotel in New York. Once Upon a Time in London (2019) – a British crime thriller set in the 1930s.

Outer Banks (Season 1) N – Teen soap drama about a boy and his three friends looking for treasure.

– Teen soap drama about a boy and his three friends looking for treasure. Sprinter (2018) – Sports drama about a boy separated from his parents and moved to the US and gets into running.

– Sports drama about a boy separated from his parents and moved to the US and gets into running. The Innocence Files (Limited Series) N – True crime docu-series.

Coming to Netflix on April 16th

Catfish (2010) – Documentary on a young photographer who becomes involved with a gifted 8-year-old artist’s family – until he realizes something’s not quite right.

– Documentary on a young photographer who becomes involved with a gifted 8-year-old artist’s family – until he realizes something’s not quite right. Despicable Me (2010) – The animated feature that introduced us to the Minions.

– The animated feature that introduced us to the Minions. Fary: Hexagone (Season 2) N – More stand-up from the French comedian.

– More stand-up from the French comedian. Fauda (Season 3) N – Next season of the Israeli action series.

Hail, Caesar! (2016) – Musical comedy with some huge names attached. Directed by the Coen brothers.

– Musical comedy with some huge names attached. Directed by the Coen brothers. Jem and the Holograms (2015) – Family drama about a girl who catapults to fame off the back of a viral video.

– Family drama about a girl who catapults to fame off the back of a viral video. Mauricio Meirelles: Generating Chaos (2019) N – Brazillian stand-up special

Puerto Ricans in Paris (2015) – Comedy starring Luis Guzmán about two NYPD detectives heading to Paris to find a stolen handbag.

Coming to Netflix on April 17th

#blackAF (Season 1) N – Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris star in this sitcom on Barris’s life.

Betonrausch (2020) N – German movie

– German movie Earth and Blood (2020) N – French crime movie about a sawmill owner and his daughter getting into a feud with drug dealers.

– French crime movie about a sawmill owner and his daughter getting into a feud with drug dealers. El Dragón: Return of a Warrior (Season 2) – Spanish soap drama.

– Spanish soap drama. Hasmuk (Season 1) N – Indian comedy series

– Indian comedy series Rising High (2020) N – German satire movie

– German satire movie Of Earth and Blood / La Terre Et Le Sang (2020) N – French crime drama

– French crime drama Sergio (2020) N – Wagner Moura stars in this biopic of the United Nations biopic of Sérgio Vieira de Mello.

The King: Eternal Monarch (Season 1) N – K-drama series about a modern-day emperor going into a portal.

– K-drama series about a modern-day emperor going into a portal. The Last Kids on Earth (Book 2) N – Next book covered in the animated Dreamworks series.

– Next book covered in the animated Dreamworks series. The Legacy of the Bones (2020) N – Spanish movie about a detective dealing with a murder case that hits close to home.

– Spanish movie about a detective dealing with a murder case that hits close to home. Too Hot to Handle (Season 1) N – New reality series

Coming to Netflix on April 18th

The Green Hornet (2011) – Seth Rogen and Jay Chou star in this action-comedy based on the hero movie from the 60s.

Coming to Netflix on April 20th

Cooked with Cannabis (Season 1) N – New cooking series that includes weed as the ingredient. Not to be confused with the now-defunct Cooking on High that arrived in 2018.

– New cooking series that includes weed as the ingredient. Not to be confused with the now-defunct Cooking on High that arrived in 2018. The Midnight Gospel (Season 1) N – New animated (and trippy) series from the creator of Adventure Time for adults.

The Vatican Tapes (2015) – Michael Peña features in this horror about a priest battling an ancient satanic force.

Coming to Netflix on April 21st

Bleach: The Assault / Bleach: The Bount – Two specials from the anime universe of Bleach.

– Two specials from the anime universe of Bleach. Middleditch & Schwartz – Multiple stand-up specials

– Multiple stand-up specials Nicky Jam: El Ganador (Season 1) N – Latin American series about a reggae artist struggling to overcome drug addiction.

Coming to Netflix on April 22nd

Absurd Planet (Season 1) N – Docuseries for kids about wild animals.

– Docuseries for kids about wild animals. Circus of Books (2020) N – Documentary on a gay porn store that’s been produced by Ryan Murphy.

– Documentary on a gay porn store that’s been produced by Ryan Murphy. The Plagues of Breslau (2020) N – Polish film about a detective who happens upon a killer using old 18th-century forms of torture.

– Polish film about a detective who happens upon a killer using old 18th-century forms of torture. The Silence of the Marsh (2020) N – Spanish film about a crime novelist who becomes caught between fiction and reality.

The Willoughbys (2020) N – Netflix’s first big animated picture of the year featuring the voices of Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, Will Forte and Martin Short.

– Netflix’s first big animated picture of the year featuring the voices of Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, Will Forte and Martin Short. Win the Wilderness (Season 1) N – Reality series where British couples compete to impress other owns of remote properties.

Coming to Netflix on April 23rd

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 1) N – Anime series based on the classic anime franchise.

The House of Flowers (Season 3) N – The final season of the Spanish series.

Coming to Netflix on April 24th

After Life (Season 2) N – Ricky Gervais’s comedy returns for another down-to-earth season where he’s promised the dog won’t die.

– Ricky Gervais’s comedy returns for another down-to-earth season where he’s promised the dog won’t die. Extraction (2020) N – New action movie featuring Chris Hemsworth.

Hello Ninja (Season 2) N – Animated kids series

– Animated kids series Kolaiyuthir Kaalam (2019) – Tamil thriller about a young woman defending herself in her palatial estate in London.

– Tamil thriller about a young woman defending herself in her palatial estate in London. Love 1010 (Season 1) N – Turkish comedy series

Coming to Netflix on April 25th

The Artist (2011) – Romantic comedy about a man who develops a relationship during the Hollywood silent movie era.

– Romantic comedy about a man who develops a relationship during the Hollywood silent movie era. Django Unchained (2012) – Tarantino Western epic featuring Jamie Foxx

Coming to Netflix on April 26th

Coronavirus, Explained (Limited Series) N – From the Vox team, a special limited series looking into the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Last Kingdom (Season 4) N – Netflix’s Vikings meets Game of Thrones drama

Coming to Netflix on April 27th

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) – Action sci-fi about an alien invasion on Earth.

– Action sci-fi about an alien invasion on Earth. Never Have I Ever (Season 1) N – Mindy Kaling’s coming of age comedy series for teens.

Coming to Netflix on April 28th

The Reliant (2019) – Small budget action movie

Coming to Netflix on April 29th

A Secret Love (2020) N – Documentary on two women falling in love in the late 1940s.

– Documentary on two women falling in love in the late 1940s. Extracurricular (Season 1) N – South Korean drama about a student who turns to high crime to pay for school.

– South Korean drama about a student who turns to high crime to pay for school. Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (2020) N – True-crime documentary

– True-crime documentary Summertime (Season 1) N – Italian coming-of-age teen drama series

– Italian coming-of-age teen drama series Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Season 1) N – Cooking series with the Great British Bake Off winner.

Coming to Netflix on April 30th

Biohackers (Season 1) N – German thriller series

– German thriller series Dangerous Lies (2020) N – Thriller about a caregiver who comes into wealth after her patients die but soon becomes in danger.

El señor de los Cielos (Season 7) – The drama series that sees Aurelio Casillas filling in Pablo Esocbar’s shoes.

– The drama series that sees Aurelio Casillas filling in Pablo Esocbar’s shoes. Rich in Love (2020) N – Brazillian comedy movie

– Brazillian comedy movie The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Season 1) N – Japanese crime thriller about a conman and film crew documenting two women lives.

– Japanese crime thriller about a conman and film crew documenting two women lives. The Victim’s Game (Season 1) N – Mandarin thriller series

