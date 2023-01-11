‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & What To Expect

The once-controversial Ginny & Georgia is back with its second season and, thanks to a stomping week in the Netflix top 10s, looks highly likely to be returning for a third season. How well is the show performing? Has it been renewed yet, and what can we expect from Ginny & Georgia season 3?

The series first debuted in February 2021 and, at the time, was rocketed in popularity thanks to an altercation online with Taylor Swift, who took offense to one of the jokes within the series. The series has also found plenty more viewership since its initial debut, thanks to the fact it continues to blow up on TikTok.

Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia touched down globally on Netflix on January 5th, 2023.

Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Official Renewal Status: Pending

Our Renewal Prediction: Likely Renewal

Despite being relatively trigger-happy so far in 2023 with shows, Ginny & Georgia will likely be getting a third season, given its early performance.

We’ve gone into detail here on the factors Netflix takes into consideration when it comes to renewing shows, and it comes down to things like viewing hours, number of people watching, completion rates, and how well the show is being received.

Per Sarah Lampert, one of the showrunners for the series, a renewal decision hadn’t been made, with the creator telling Deadline:

“… no, there’s been no talks with Netflix about Season 3. They’re very regimented about how they do things. So there’s very much a strategy in place where I think we’ll drop it, and then we have to wait to see how it does and if we’re going to see Season 3 but I certainly hope we do because it’s going to be a wild ride.”

How well is Ginny & Georgia season 2 performing on Netflix?

Thanks to already released data, we know exactly how many hours season 2 has to garner to best season 1. Ginny & Georgia was watched for 381M hours globally within its first 28 days.

So, here’s how the hourly figures breakdown for season 2 thus far as of week 1 where it only had 4 days to pick up as many hours as possible:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 January 1st, 2023 to January 8th, 2023 180,470,000 1 1

So, in its first week, it has only got 200M hours to go to beat season 1 and should that happen, it’s a dead certain the show will be returning.

Another positive sign for the show is that season 2 dropping has also led to an increased viewership for season 1. Season 1 picked up 44.37 million additional hours in the week that season 2 released.

The CVE (Completed Viewing Equivalent – divided number of hours watched by runtime) for the opening week equates to 19.2 million viewers. Per our Top 10 report for the week ending January 8th, Ginny & Georgia‘s debut was the “best launch for a returning English-speaking series released on a Thursday.”

How about raw top 10s?

As of January 11th, they, too are looking solid for a renewal case for Ginny & Georgia.

Per FlixPatrol, the show had been featured in the top 10s in numerous regions in the leadup to season 2 (impressive given the show is two years old) and immediately became the number 1 show in the world the day after release.

Per their heatmap, the show performs best in regions like Australia, the Nordics, the United States of America, and Eastern Europe.

As mentioned above, TikTok has been a huge traffic driver for Ginny & Georgia. As of the time of publishing, the main tag for Ginny & Georgia was closing in on 10 billion, yes billion, views at 9.7B and plenty more in other assorted tags related to the show.

We’ll keep you posted on all stats over the coming weeks and months.

How many seasons could Ginny & Georgia last?

Per the show’s creators in numerous interviews, they’ve planned for the show to run for four seasons, with season 3 designed to set up the supposed “end game” in season 4.

What to expect from Ginny & Georgia Season 3 on Netflix

Warning: Spoilers for season 2 of Ginny & Georgia.

Let’s quickly recap some of the biggest spoilers from the second season:

Georgia & Paul’s big wedding which results in the explosive ending

Ginny & Marcus breaking up – AGAIN!

Gil returns to the scene

The complicated relationship between Georgia and Austin

Joe’s new love interest or what happens to that individual’s significant other

Sara Waisglass, aka MANG queen bee Max, ultimately getting back together with her ex

In short, there are a lot of pieces on the board going into season 3, the biggest of which is the cliffhanger from the final episode titled “I’m No Cinderella”.

The wedding gets cut short in the final moments as Gabriel and the police crash it and place Georgia under arrest. The charge Georgia was facing for surprisingly for murdering Cynthia’s husband, Tom.

What have the cast and crew said about a potential season 3 and what we can expect?

Speaking to DigitalSpy, Nathan Mitchell, who plays Zion Miller, told them, “I’d love to see where things go with Simone. I think it’s always fun when you throw Georgia in the mix there, where you have those three together, and have them navigate this new dynamic that they exist in.”

Antonia Gentry and Felix Mallard told EOnline speaking about their characters relationship, “”I think they’ll always be in each other’s lives,” adding “They have something extremely special: They have an understanding between each other, and that no one else really has.”

Debra Fisher told The Wrap, “We know where Season 3 begins and ends and we know the end game.”

Lampert has also teased a united Millers saying, “the Millers are on the same team now, they’re a united front, and that’s interesting, we’ve never seen that before.”

Are you looking forward to another season of Ginny & Georgia on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.