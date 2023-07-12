Emmy Nominations 2023: All 103 Netflix Series and Special Nominations

The 75th annual Emmy Award nominations have just been released, and how well did Netflix perform? Below, we’ll look at their full haul of nominations and see how they stack up against the competition.

Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma announced in a live stream on July 12th, 2023, all the nominees at 8:30 AM PT.

As for when the Emmys will take place, that seems currently up in the air, given the potential looming SAG-AFRA strikes that would see talent banned from attending such events. As it stands, the event will take place on September 16th at 8PM EST.

Article Continues Below...

If you want a reminder of the Netflix shows that Netflix itself was gunning for nominations, you can revisit our Emmy hopefuls list published back in April.

How well did Netflix perform with Emmy Nominations

Last year, Netflix nabbed 105 nominations, down from 2021’s 129 total nominations. It went on to eventually win 26 awards on the night itself.

In 2023, Netflix scored 103 nominations with HBO the winner taking home 127 nods.

What were the top-performing shows in 2023?

BEEF (13 nominations)

DAHMER (13 nominations)

Wednesday (12 nominations)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities (7 nominations)

Queer Eye (6 nominations)

Stranger Things (6 nominations)

The Crown (6 nominations)

Full List of Netflix Emmy Nominations in 2023

Main Series/Special Emmy Nominations For 2023

Beef – Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

– Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series DAHMER – Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

– Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Wednesday – Oustanding Comedy Series

– Oustanding Comedy Series The Crown – Outstanding Drama Series

– Outstanding Drama Series Love Is Blind – Outstanding Structured Reality Program

– Outstanding Structured Reality Program Queer Eye – Outstanding Structured Reality Program

– Outstanding Structured Reality Program Indian Matchmaking – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

– Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Selling Sunset – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

– Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson – Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

– Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series John Mulaney: Baby J – Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

– Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer – Outstanding Variety Special

– Outstanding Variety Special Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would – Outstanding Variety Special

– Outstanding Variety Special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage – Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

– Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Entergalactic – Outstanding Animated Program

– Outstanding Animated Program Pamela, A Love Story – Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

– Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman And Volodymyr Zelenskyy – Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

– Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey – Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Talent Emmy Nominations for 2023

Ali Wong (Beef) – Lead actress in a limited, anthology series or movie.

– Lead actress in a limited, anthology series or movie. Evan Peters (DAHMER) – Lead actor in a limited anthology or movie.

– Lead actor in a limited anthology or movie. Steven Yeun (Beef) – Lead actor in a limited, anthology or movie.

– Lead actor in a limited, anthology or movie. Keri Russell (The Diplomat) – Lead actress in a drama series

– Lead actress in a drama series Christina Applegate (Dead to Me) – Lead actress in a comedy Series

– Lead actress in a comedy Series Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) – Lead actress in a comedy series

– Lead actress in a comedy series Joseph Lee (Beef) – Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

– Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie Young Mazino (Beef) – Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

– Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie Maria Bello (Beef) – Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

– Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) – Supporting actress in a drama series

– Supporting actress in a drama series Niecy Nash-Betts (DAHMER) – Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

– Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie Richard Jenkins (DAHMER) – Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

– Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie Julie Andrews (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) – Character Voice-Over Performance

– Character Voice-Over Performance Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth) – Character Voice-Over Performance

– Character Voice-Over Performance Mahershala Ali (Chimp Empire) – Narrator

– Narrator Morgan Freeman (Our Universe) – Narrator

– Narrator Barrack Obama (Working: What We Do All Day) – Narrator

– Narrator Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson) – Actor in a short form comedy or drama series

– Actor in a short form comedy or drama series Nicole Byer (Nailed It! ) – Host for a reality or competition program

) – Host for a reality or competition program Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye) – Host for a reality or competition program

Writing/Directing Netflix Emmy Nominations in 2023

Lee Sung Jin (Beef) – Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

– Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie Jack Schreier (Beef) – Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

– Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie Carl Franklin (DAHMER) – Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

– Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie Paris Barclay (DAHMER) – Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

– Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie Lee Sung Jin (Beef) – Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

– Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie Tim Burton (Wednesday) – Directing For A Comedy Series

– Directing For A Comedy Series Ali Moghadas (Queer Eye) – Directing for a reality program

– Directing for a reality program Joel Gallen (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage) – Directing for a variety special

– Directing for a variety special Linda Mendoza (Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer) – Directing for a variety special

– Directing for a variety special John Mulaney (John Mulaney: Baby J) – Writing for a variety special

– Writing for a variety special Chris Rock (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage) – Writing for a variety special

– Writing for a variety special Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer) – Writing for a variety special

Below The Line Netflix Emmy Nominations for 2023

Mark Scruton, Adrian Curelea, Robert Hepburn (Wednesday) – Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

– Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More) Tamara Deverell, Brandt Gordon, Shane Vieau (Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities) – Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

– Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More) Thomas Rouse and Tyka Edwards (Queer Eye) – Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series

– Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series Robert Sterne (The Crown) – Casting For A Drama Series

– Casting For A Drama Series Charlene Lee and Claire Koonce (Beef) – Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

– Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Robert J. Ulrich, CSA, Eric Dawson, CSA, Carol Kritzer, CSA (DAHMER) – Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

– Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Donna Driscoll, Stephanie Lewis, Claire Loeb (Love is Blind) – Casting For A Reality Program

– Casting For A Reality Program Quinn Fegan, Jessica Jorgensen, Keya Mason, Lauren Levine (Queer Eye) – Casting For A Reality Program

– Casting For A Reality Program Anastas Michos, ASC, GSC (Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities) – Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

– Cinematography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC (The Crown) – Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

– Cinematography For A Series (One Hour) David Lanzenberg (Wednesday) – Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

– Cinematography For A Series (One Hour) Marylin Fitoussi, Herehau Rogonneau, Daniela Telle, Marie Fremont (Emily in Paris) – Contemporary Costumes For A Series

– Contemporary Costumes For A Series Colleen Atwood, Mark Sutherland, Robin Soutar, Claudia Littlefield, Adina Bucur (Wednesday) – Contemporary Costumes For A Series

– Contemporary Costumes For A Series Helen Huang, Austin Wittick, YJ Hwang, Mark Anthony Summers (Beef) – Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

– Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Lou Eyrich, Rudy Mance, Catherine Crabtree, Zakiya Dennis (The Watcher) – Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

– Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Lyn Elizabeth Paolo, Laura Frecon, Jovana Gospavic, Alex Locke (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) – Period Costumes For A Series

– Period Costumes For A Series Amy Roberts, Sidonie Roberts, Christof Roche-Gordon (The Crown) – Period Costumes For A Series

– Period Costumes For A Series Rudy Mance, Monica Chamberlain, Desmond Smith, Suzy Freeman (DAHMER) – Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

– Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Luis Sequeira, Ann Steel, Heather Crepp (Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities) – Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

– Period Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Carole Nicolas, Mike Désir, Frédéric Souquet, Miharu Oshima, Jessie Durimel, Julien Parizet (Emily in Paris) – Contemporary Hairstyling

– Contemporary Hairstyling Shay Sanford-Fong, Maggie Hayes Jackson, Michael S. Ward, Havanna Pratt (DAHMER) – Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

– Period And/Or Character Hairstyling Cate Hall, Emilie Yong Mills (The Crown) – Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

– Period And/Or Character Hairstyling Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) – Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

– Period And/Or Character Hairstyling Aurélie Payen, Corinne Maillard, Joséphine Bouchereau, Sarah Damen, Ivana Carboni (Emily in Paris) – Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

– Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) Tara McDonald, Freda Ellis, Nirvana Jalalvand, Tamara Meade, Bianca Boeroiu (Wednesday) – Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

– Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) Gigi Williams, Michelle Audrina Kim (DAHMER) – Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

– Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) Amy L. Forsythe, Devin Morales, Erin Keith, Nataleigh Verrengia, Benji Dove, Jan Rooney, Lisa Poe, Rocco Gaglioti, Jr (Stranger Things) – Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

– Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) Sean Sanson, Shane Zander, Kyle Glencross, Mike Hill, Megan Many (Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities) – Prosthetic Makeup

– Prosthetic Makeup Mike Schaeffer, Chet Hirsch, David Rowley, Akshay Tiwari (Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities) – Main Title Design

– Main Title Design Aaron Becker, Joseph Ahn, James Ramirez, Lee Nelson, Eric Keller, Hsien Lun Su (Wednesday) – Main Title Design

– Main Title Design Danny Elfman, Chris Bacon (Wednesday) – Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

– Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) Blake Neely (Pamela, A Love Story) – Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

– Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) Holly Amber Church (Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities) – Original Main Title Theme Music

– Original Main Title Theme Music Danny Elfman (Wednesday) – Original Main Title Theme Music

– Original Main Title Theme Music Lili Haydn and Ben Bromfield (Ginny & Georgia) – Original Music And Lyrics

– Original Music And Lyrics Nora Felder (Stranger Things) – Music Supervision

– Music Supervision Angel Gamboa Bryant (The Upshaws) – Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series

– Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series Russell Griffin, ACE, Angel Gamboa Bryant (The Upshaws) – Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series

– Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series Nat Fuller and Laura Zempel (Beef) – Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

– Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Stephanie Filo, ACE (DAHMER) – Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

– Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Toni Ann Carabello, Nova Taylor, Jason Szabo, Widgie Nikia Figaro, Sean Gill, Kimberly Pellnat (Queer Eye) – Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

– Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program Craig Henighan, CAS, William Files, CAS, Mark Paterson, Michael P. Clark, CAS (Stranger Things) – Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

– Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) Penny Harold, Andrew Garrett Lange, Sean O’Malley (Beef) – Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

– Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Laura Wiest, Jamie Hardt, Joe Barnett, Amanda Beggs (DAHMER) – Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

– Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Gary Megregian, MPSE, Borja Sau, Bruce Tanis, MPSE, David Klotz, Sam Munoz, Noel Vought (DAHMER) – Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

– Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special Nelson Ferreira, MPSE, Jill Purdy, Paul Davies, Bernard O’Reilly, Paul Germann, Tom Jenkins, Robert Hegedus, Rose Gregoris, Goro Koyama (Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities) – Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

– Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special Craig Henighan, MPSE, William Files, MPSE, Jill Purdy, Lee Gilmore, Ryan Cole, MPSE, Korey Pereira, Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Katie Halliday, MPSE, David Klotz, Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Ken McGill, MPSE, Steve Baine (Stranger Things) – Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

– Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) Ante Dekovic, Helen Jan, Richard Macks, Gergely Galisz, Juri Stanossek, Adam Balentine, Jane Byrne, Håvard Munkejord, Angel Rico (Shadow and Bone) – Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

– Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode Everett Burrell, Phillip Hoffman, Dave Axford, Maria Satzetaki, Sophie Vertigan, Jeff Campbell, Laurent Spillemaecker, Chris White (The Umbrella Academy) -Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

-Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode Tom Turnbull, Kent Johnson, Jesse Kawzenuk, Oana Barden, Craig Calvert, Ed Englander, John Coldrick, Brodie McNeill, Jason Troughton (Wednesday) – Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

– Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode Ken Barefield (Cobra Kai) – Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

– Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program Brett Chan and Jason Ng (Wednesday) – Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program

– Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program Courtney Schwartz, Michelle Andrea Adams (Stranger Things) – Stunt Performance

– Stunt Performance Jahnel Curfman, Niko Dalman, Shannon Beshears (Stranger Things) – Stunt Performance

What shows and persons are you hoping to take home the top prize in 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.