‘Good Times’ Netflix Animated Adaptation of 70s Comedy Series: Everything We Know So Far

In less than a year’s time, the 1970s sitcom Good Times will be celebrating its 50th anniversary. Fans of the original series will have a new contemporary and animated take on the classic sitcom to look forward to as Netflix gives it a soft reboot with Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and NBA star Stephen Curry producing the series. Here’s everything we know so far about the adult-animated Good Times series on Netflix.

Good Times is an upcoming Netflix Original adult-animated comedy series, and reboot of the beloved 70s Sitcom of the same name. Created, written, and produced by Carl Jones, the series will have a contemporary setting, moving the Evans family from the 1970s to the 2020s.

Joining Jones as an executive producer of Good Times is Family Guy, Ted, and American Dad creator Seth MacFarlane, and 4x NBA Champion, and Point guard of the Golden State Warriors basketball team Stephen Curry. Norman Lear, who previously produced the canceled, and revived sitcom One Day at a Time is also an executive producer for the show. Lear was also a writer and executive producer of the original Good Times sitcom.

The remaining five executive producers of the series are; Erica Huggins (The Dark Tower), Jenelle Lindsay (Stephen Curry: Underrated), Brent Miller (One Day at a Time), Erick Peyton (Holey Moley), Jeron Smith (Signing Day).

Act III Productions is the animation studio behind the development of Good Times.

When is the Netflix release date for Good Times?

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Good Times.

We expect the series to be released at some point in 2023 or early 2024.

What is the plot of Good Times?

Based on the iconic 70’s series, Good Times is an animated series that follows the Evans family as they navigate today’s world and contemporary social issues. Just as the original did years ago, Good Times strives to remind us that with the love of our family, we can keep our heads above water.

Who are the cast members of Good Times?

So far, only two cast members have been confirmed for Good Times; Venus DeMilo Thomas will play the role of Tina, and Jessica Mikayla will play the role of Jazz.

Venus DeMilo Thomas is most well known for playing the role of Telly Radford in the 90s sitcom Salute Your Shorts, K.C. in Family Matters, and Rashelle, Debbie, and Raschelle in Sister, Sister.

Jessica Mikayla is most well known for starring in the series Launchpad as Paris and the English dub of the Prime movie Hawa.

We expect to learn more about the cast in the coming months.

What is the episode count?

We can confirm that there will be a total of 10 episodes in the first season.

Each episode will have an approximate run time of 30 minutes.

What is the production status of Good Times?

Production Status: Completed (Last Updated: 31/05/2023)

Netflix first ordered the series in 2020, and after a few years of development, the series is reportedly complete.

There are two conflicting filming schedules for Good Times. The first, as reported by IMDb Pro, has the series listed as filming from June 18th, 2021, and coming to an end by March 4th, 2022. Our second source is more ambiguous, listing filming between “Early Spring 2021 to Late Winter 2022.”

The lengthy filming schedule between the two separate sources is most likely when voice actors came into the studio to record their lines.

Is Good Times available to stream on Netflix?

Sadly, you cannot stream Good Times on Netflix in any region. In order to watch all six seasons of Good Times in the US you will need a subscription to Peacock.

Are you looking forward to watching the animated reboot of Good Times on Netflix?