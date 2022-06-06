Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Anthology Series ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’: What We Know So Far

Previously titled as Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight, the series title has since been changed to the shorter title of Cabinet of Curiosities. After several months, filming concluded on the series in February 2022. The series features an outstanding number of incredible actors and actresses across its eight episodes. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about the horror anthology including the plot of each episode, filming updates, cast news, trailers, and Netflix release date.

Cabinet of Curiosities is an upcoming Netflix Original horror anthology series created by Guillermo del Toro. J. Miles Dale, the producer of del Toro’s academy award-winning The Shape of Water will work on the Original as an executive producer, alongside Gary Ungar.

The Hellboy director is no stranger to Netflix, as for the past few years he has worked on the incredibly popular animated anthology of Tales of Arcadia, which concludes this year with the release of Trollhunters: Rise of Titans. Also arriving this year is the highly anticipated stop-motion musical adaptation of the story of Pinocchio.

When is the Cabinet of Curiosities Netflix release date?

With the series in post-production since February 2022, we are expecting Cabinet of Curiosities to arrive on Netflix before the end of 2022. There is a chance that the horror anthology will arrive in Fall 2022 as a part of Netflix’s Halloween line-up.

During Netflix’s Geeked Week event we finally received our first teaser trailer for the series.

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities introduces eight unique horror stories from esteemed auteurs like Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), and Vincenzo Natali (Cube). #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/5YoUAMBiAJ — Netflix (@netflix) June 6, 2022

What is the production status of Cabinet of Curiosities?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 06/06/2022)

Filming for Cabinet of Curiosities took place over the course of several months, starting on June 28th, 2021, and eventually ending by February 7th, 2022.

Toronto, Canada is the location currently being used for filming.

What is the plot of Cabinet of Curiosities?

As a horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities will offer subscribers a different horrifyingly scary storytelling experience with each episode.

What is the episode count of Cabinet of Curiosities?

We previously believed the anthology was going to be a ten-part series, but have since learned there will be a total of eight episodes.

The episode titles that have been revealed are as follows:

Episode Title 1 TBA 2 The Autopsy 3 Lot 36 4 TBA 5 TBA 6 Dreams In The Witch House 7 Graveyard Rats 8 Some Other Animal’s Meat

Who is in the cast of Cabinet of Curiosities?

When we first reported on Cabinet of Curiosities, only two cast members had been confirmed at the time, Essie Davis and Luke Roberts. The majority of the cast has since been announced.

In the first episode of Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight, actress Essie Davis will be portraying the role of a mother who has lost her daughter. The character has been described as “distant and distracted.” Davis is known for her work on The White Princess, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries and the movie adaptation of the video game Assassin’s Creed.

The second confirmed actor is Luke Roberts, who eagled eyed Game of Thrones fans will recognise as Ser Arthur Dayne. Roberts has also starred in Ransom, Black Sails and the BBC series Wolf Hall. In Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight Roberts will be portraying the role of Joe Allen, a popular and well liked miner.

Joinining Essie Davis and Luke Roberts in the cast of Cabinet of Curiosities are; Ben Barnes, Rupert Grint, Crispin Glover, Andrew Lincoln, Tim Blake Nelson, Peter Weller, Sebastian Roché, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Elpidi Carrillo, David Hewlett, Demetrius Grosse, Seamus Patterson, Hannah Galway, Matia Jackett, James Kall, Bart Badzioch, Thom Nyhuus, Jonathan Neil Alexander, Kim Horsman, and finally, Christine Trinh.

Is Guillermo del Toro directing all of the Cabinet of Curiosities Episodes?

Guillermo del Toro will write and direct a select number of episodes of the horror anthology. For the remaining episodes, he will be selecting a talented team of filmmakers and writers to help complete the series.

Are you looking forward to the release of Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!