‘Heartstopper’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

Netflix’s romantic teen drama has been a hit with subscribers around the world. As the popularity of the show continues to rise, so too is the demand for Netflix to renew the show for a second season. We’re still waiting for Netflix to renew Heartstopper for season 2, but we expect to hear news soon. Here’s everything we know about Heartstopper season 2 on Netflix.

Heartstopper is a Netflix Original romantic drama series based on the graphic novel by author Alice Oseman, the executive producer and creator of the series. The story is centered around Nick and Charlie, two British grammar school boys who develop romantic feelings for each other.

Heartstopper season 2 Netflix renewal status

Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 09/05/2022)

At the time of writing, Heartstopper has been available to stream on Netflix for just over two weeks, but we are yet to learn the plans Netflix has for the series.

There are early, and incredibly positive signs that Heartstopper can expect a renewal sometime in the near future;

Prior to its release, Heartstopper hadn’t garnered much attention from subscribers, but since its release, the series’ popularity has gone grown exponentially.

It doesn’t happen very often, but the hearts and minds of critics and subscribers are in tandem thanks to the show’s 100% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and its 98% audience score.

The viewing data for Heartstopper also backs up the growing popularity of the drama. In the first week, the series was watched for a total of 14,550,000 million hours. The second week saw a massive 65% growth in the viewership, rising to 23,940,000 million hours. We expect to see a rise in the hours viewed for the second week running.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 April 17th, 2022 to April 24th, 2022 14,550,000 7 1 April 24th, 2022 to May 1st, 2022 23,940,000 (+65%) 5 2

Heartstopper has also featured in the top ten list of 67 different countries from around the world, including the US, UK, Australia, and Canada. The series reached 9th in the US top ten list but has performed exceptionally well in the UK where it has reached 2nd.

If Heartstopper continues to trend, and the viewing figures continue to grow, then we fully expect the original to be renewed for a second season.

What to expect from Heartstopper season 2?

Assuming that Heartstopper season 2 will continue to be faithful to the graphic novel/webcomic then we can expect to see some of the following;

The introduction of Nick’s older brother David, who is homophobic and does not accept his younger sibling’s bisexuality.

Charlie’s struggle with an eating disorder and his mental health.

The school’s reaction to Nick and Charlie’s relationship.

A school trip to Paris, the city of love.

Nick and Charlie have already faced homophobia, in particular, from Charlie’s abusive and closeted ex-boyfriend Ben, and rich kid Harry. With the pair revealing their relationship to the world, the young couple can expect more trials and tribulations ahead.

We can expect to see the developing relationship between Tao and Elle be explored further in season 2, along with the relationship between Tara and Darcy.

Graphic novel readers also know we can expect to see more of Mr. Ajayi, who has been a great supporter of Charlie, and the potential introduction of Mr. Farouk.

Who can we expect to return in Heartstopper season 2?

We can expect most, if not all of the cast of Heartstopper to return in season;

Kit Connor – Nick

Joe Locke – Charlie

William Gao – Tao

Yasmin Finney – Elle

Corinna Brown – Tara

Kizzy Edgell – Darcy

Tobie Donovan – Isaac

Jenny Walser – Tori

Sebastian Croft – Ben

Cormac Hyde-Corrin – Harry

Rhea – Imogen

Fisayo Akinade – Mr Ajayi

Chetna Pandya – Coach Singh

Olivia Colman – Sarah (Nick’s Mother)

Georgina Rich – Jane (Charlie’s Mother)

Joseph Balderrama – Julio (Charlie’s Father)

The second season should introduce David, the homophobic older brother of Nick, who has yet to be cast.

How many seasons of Heartstopper can we expect to see?

Alice Oseman, the creator of Heartstopper, the executive producer of the show, revealed to the RadioTimes that it could take up to four seasons to cover the “full story.”

I haven’t done any in-detail planning or anything, but it’s quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it.

Four seasons is arguably the perfect number of seasons for Netflix to commit to. If the popularity of the show grows or retains its audience from season 1 then there’s no reason why Alice Oseman’s four-season vision cannot be fulfilled.

Would you like to see Netflix renew Heartstopper for a second season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!