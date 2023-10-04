Heartstopper Season 3: Production Officially Begins & What We Know So Far

Heartstopper, one of Netflix’s big coming-of-age series originating from the UK, returned for its second season in August 2023. A third season has long since been confirmed and we’ve now got confirmation that filming is underway. Here’s everything we know so far including some first-look snaps behind the scenes and a release date estimate.

News of season 3’s production was revealed around the same time we received the release date and first look at Heartstopper season 2. Just in case you missed it, all eight new episodes of season 2 dropped on Netflix globally on August 3rd, 2023.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



As you may know, the show films in England, with the majority of it shot mostly in or around London. Some of the locations the show has filmed at previously include Twickenham Film Studios, Windsor, and Uxbridge.

Multiple sources, including UKCastingNews, indicate an October 2023 filming start for the third season of Heartstopper, which was ordered alongside season 2 in May 2022.

See-Saw Films handles the production for the show, and listings indicate that the show will again be filming in London in the UK.

Alice Oseman, the original creator of the graphic novel on which the series is based, continues to write the Netflix series, with Euros Lyn having directed all episodes up until now.

On October 2nd, 2023, Netflix UK tweeted that production has officially begun on season 3.

On October 4th, we got some first-look pictures of the team filming the new season, specifically at a beach at Lyme Regis in Dorset.







Who is in the cast of Heartstopper Season 3?

Naturally, most of the main cast will return for the third season of Heartstopper;

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

William Gao as Tao Xu

Yasmine Finney as Elle Argent

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

A major change to the cast is Sebastian Croft won’t be returning for the third season as Ben.

Heartstopper Season 3 episodes count and titles

There will be a total of eight episodes in season 3.

The first episode title has already been revealed as “Love.”

What can we expect from Heartstopper season 3?

Charlie was a mere sentence and a touch away from telling Nick the immortal words “I love you.” However, before we got the chance to see what decision Charlie made, the second season came to an end.

Whatever has been left unsaid between the young pair will hopefully be resolved in season 3.

Based on the novels, according to DigitalSpy, we should see the couple moving to college this season, with Alice Oseman teasing the outlet that other characters will have a larger role in the new season.

What does this mean for Heartstopper’s season 3 release date on Netflix?

Of course, release date speculation is just that for the moment, but there’s no doubt that the series will return at some point in 2024.

Season 2 began filming in September 2022 and had wrapped by December 2022. Even with a month’s difference, we’d expect the show to be available on Netflix around late summer or early fall 2024.

Editor’s note: Contains additional contributions by Jacob Robinson.

Are you looking forward to a third season of Heartstopper on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.