‘Hilda’ Season 3: Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

Hilda, one of the long-running Netflix Original kids series, is returning for a third and final season at Netflix. This follows the release of the movie, The Mountain King, which was thought to be the final instalment of the Hilda journey. A lot has already been said about season 3 of Hilda so let’s dive in.

Before we look forward, let’s quickly take a look at where we’ve come from. Hilda: The Series is based on the Luke Pearson graphic novels of the same name.

The series was first released onto Netflix back in September 2018 and since then, we’ve seen two seasons released and the movie (which was thought to be the final entry but now isn’t) which was released on New Year’s Eve 2021.

That movie was called Hilda and the Mountain King and saw Hilda waking up in the body of a troll and must find out how to become human again and save the city of Trolberg.

Now we know, however, that Hilda is coming back for her final adventure in the form of a third and final season.

When was Hilda renewed for season 3?

The news for a third season was quietly announced by Animation Magazine back in February 2022 as part of their issue 317.

In the article, they confirm a third and final season is on the way. Luke Pearson, the author of Hilda, confirmed several key details about the upcoming third and final season saying:

“Season three will move on from the events of the movie and venture into some new territory. Although there will be some detours, it’s a more focused, ongoing story than we’ve told previously, which is exciting. It will sadly be the final season, but I’m excited for people to see what we’ve got in store — especially since we’re beyond the books, so it’s all a surprise. I’d say it’s less about checking in on what we’ve seen before, and more about exploring aspects of Hilda’s world that have gone unspoken until now.”

Pearson has also Tweeted to say that Hilda will be visibly older in the new season in response to criticism that the show is moving the story forward.

Hey Colin, I can reassure you that Hilda won't be very different in S3. She's visibly slightly older, and has grown as a character, but it's not about her getting older in that way. She's still the character you know and like — Luke Pearson (@thatlukeperson) April 25, 2022

Season 3 of Hilda is set to be comprised of 13 episodes. Emerald Wright-Collie will serve as a series producer while Monique Simmon was promoted to associate producer on the series.

It’s worth noting a number of “leaks” have occurred throughout late 2021 that shared certain scripts of the third season and suggests that certain voice actors have started and/or completed their work on the third season. Instagram posts also confirm that Ako Mitchell, the voice actor of Wood Man was back in the recording studio reprising his role as Wood Man.

We also know a couple of episode titles for season 3 too including:

“#303: LOST IN TIME #309: THE FAIRY ISLE”

No release date has been announced for season 3 of Hilda just yet but we’ll keep you posted.

In the meantime, if you’re a big Hilda fan, we’d suggest to head over to HildaTheSeries on Reddit which is a very active community talking about all things Hilda. You’ll find plenty of speculation about the third season there including this post that hopes that Hilda will gain a long-term fear in the upcoming final season.

