‘Hilda’ Returning for Season 3 as Extended Movie Special at Netflix

Hilda, one of the best kids shows Netflix has produced in their long history in the genre, is returning but for a movie instead of a full-fledged third season. Here’s what we know.

The series comes from Silvergate Media who has produced a slew of big titles including several that have come to Netflix exclusively or are available on Netflix. Octonauts and Chico Bon Bon are among the studio’s output for Netflix but Hilda is perhaps its crown jewel so far.

Hilda has scooped a number of awards since its inception including scooping multiple Daytime Emmy nominations and even going on to win two of them in July 2021.

For those unaware, the series has been closely following the graphic novels throughout the course of seasons 1 and 2. It’s also featured some other stories which were later released in 2019 and 2020 as separate tie-in storybooks.

Season 1 of Hilda adapted Hilda and the Midnight Giant, Hilda and the Bird Parade, and Hilda and the Black Hound.

Season 2 adapted Hilda and the Stone Forest as well as some of the other tie-in storybooks mentioned above.

In terms of what that leaves left to adapt, Hilda and the Mountain King, the 2019 release is the only title left that has been confirmed as an extended special or otherwise known as a movie.

The sixth book, released in September 2019, is the subject of the movie and picks up after the end of season 2.

Hilda and the Mountain King is coming to Netflix globally in 2022.

The movie will reportedly be 85-minutes in length.

Here’s the synopsis for the sixth book:

“We rejoin our heroine for her latest adventure just as she awakes to find herself…in the body of a troll! Her mum is worried sick, and now has to deal with the strange creature that seems to have taken Hilda’s place. Now, both of them are in a race to be reunited before Ahlberg and his safety patrol get the chance to use their new secret weapon to lay waste to the trolls, and Hilda along with them!”

Hilda and The Mountain King, my new Hilda graphic novel, will be released on 3rd of September! Here's the cover! pic.twitter.com/blVvUcnoNP — Luke Pearson (@thatlukeperson) May 8, 2019

Will there ever be a full third season of Hilda?

A third season was teased by one of the voice actors of the series in a Tweet but that’s since been deleted. Much of the confusion surrounding the third season seems to come from the about page on Silvergate that states:

“We are in production on a third instalment of the adventures of the multi-award winning franchise Hilda and will premiere the movie special Hilda and the Mountain King on Netflix.”

At the moment, it seems like the movie will bring the end to Hilda on Netflix but let us know in the comments if you’d like to series to continue after the movie arrives in 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.