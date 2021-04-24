How Many Oscars Has Netflix Won In Its History?

With the 93rd Academy Awards due to take place on ABC on April 25th, we thought we’d take a look back at how well Netflix has performed at the Oscars over the past 7 years and tell you how many awards they’ve actually taken home from The Academy Awards.

You may think that Netflix has swept the Oscars since it’s been creating Originals but that’s far from the truth. Although we don’t have the results from the 2021 Oscars yet, Netflix has only scored 8 Oscar wins in its history. That’s despite Netflix having racked up 54 nominations since 2014. If you’re wanting a percentage, so far Netflix has only managed to convert 15% of its nominations into awards.

As a recap, here are all of Netflix’s Oscar nominations broken down into years:

2021: 37 Nominations

2020: 24 Nominations

2019: 14 Nominations

2018: 8 Nominations

2017: 3 Nominations

2016: 2 Nominations

2015: 1 Nomination

2014: 1 Nomination

2013: 0 Nominations

Netflix will be hoping to add to its tally this weekend with an impressive 37 individual nominations for 2021. That brings Netflix’s total Oscar nomination count between 2014 and 2021 to 91.

Hot favorites from Netflix’s camp for 2021 include The Trial of the Chicago 7, Mank and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

List of Every Netflix Oscar Win So Far

2020 Netflix Oscar Wins

American Factory – Best Documentary Feature

– Best Documentary Feature Marriage Story – Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role – Laura Dern

2019 Netflix Oscar Wins

Roma – 3 Oscars: Best Foreign Language Film of the Year Best Achievement in Directing – Alfonso Cuarón Best Achievement in Cinematography – Alfonso Cuarón

– 3 Oscars: Period. End of Sentence – Best Documentary Short Subject

2018 Netflix Oscar Wins

Icarus – Best Documentary Feature

2017 Netflix Oscar Wins

The White Helmets – Best Documentary Short Subject

How do you rate Netflix’s chances at the 2021 Oscars? Let us know in the comments and do you think Netflix should’ve won more Oscars over the years? Let us know in the comments.