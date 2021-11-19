How to Watch Every ‘Seinfeld’ Christmas & Thanksgiving Episode on Netflix

We’re celebrating Seinfeld‘s first Christmas on Netflix! Welcome to your guide as to how to watch every Christmas and Thanksgiving episode of Seinfeld on Netflix globally.



Seinfeld didn’t have its first Christmas episode until Season 3, and it skipped the holiday altogether in Season 5. Season 6 has the only Thanksgiving episode.

The Red Dot

Season 3 – Episode 12

Jerry and George drop by the Pendant Publishing office Christmas party, where Elaine introduces her new boyfriend Dick, a recovering alcoholic. Jerry accidentally makes Dick fall off the wagon. George gets a discount on a Christmas present for Elaine because it has a flaw.

The Pick

Season 4 – Episode 12

Elaine’s Christmas card photo accidentally shows her nipple. Jerry dates a model who thinks she sees him picking his nose. Calvin Klein steals Kramer’s cologne idea. George tries to get back together with Susan. Newman (Wayne Knight) has a 13-second cameo in the episode.

The Mom and Pop Store

Season 6 – Episode 8

George buys a LeBaron convertible he’s told belonged to the actor Jon Voight. Elaine enters a contest to win her boss a spot holding a balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Tim Whatley (Bryan Cranston) — in his debut episode — invites everyone but Jerry to his Thanksgiving Eve party.

The Race

Season 6 – Episode 10

Jerry dates a woman named Lois, prompting a ton of Superman references throughout the episode. Lois’s boss wants a redo of a race he lost to Jerry in high school. Elaine gets blacklisted by a Chinese restaurant. Her boyfriend’s communist literature influences George and Kramer, who spreads propaganda while working as a department store Santa.

The Gum

Season 7 – Episode 10

Kramer renovates a theater with Lloyd Braun (Matt McCoy), who recently recovered from a nervous breakdown. George thinks he’s been cheated by the cashier at Monk’s Cafe. The episode features Jon Voight’s convertible, introduced in “The Mom and Pop Store”. Kramer sums up Christmas time thusly: “Now this is what the holidays are all about: three buddies, sitting around chewing gum.”

The Andrea Doria

Season 8 – Episode 10

This is the least Christmas-y of Seinfeld’s Christmas episodes. In a bid for a new apartment, George tries to generate more sympathy than his competitor, a shipwreck survivor. Elaine dates a bad breaker-upper. Jerry takes over Newman’s postal route. Kramer treats his cough with dog medication and starts acting like an animal.

The Strike

Season 9 – Episode 10

Elaine accidentally gives her free sandwich card to a dork (Kevin McDonald of The Kids in the Hall) she meets at Tim Whatley’s Hanukkah party, where Jerry meets a woman who looks awful in certain lighting. George invents a fake charity called The Human Fund to get out of giving office Christmas gifts. The gang participates in Frank Costanza’s holiday: Festivus!

