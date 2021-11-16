How to Watch Every ‘The Office’ Christmas Special on Netflix

Welcome to your guide as to how to watch every Christmas episode of The Office which we didn’t expect to be updating in 2021 given that the show departed Netflix US. However, in 2021, The Office has arrived on Netflix in many regions around the world so here’s your guide in watching The Office’s Christmas episodes on Netflix (and Peacock).

We didn’t get our first Christmas episode of The Office until season two, which is considered normal for pilot seasons. However, in season four, when the show had several episodes that were an hour-long format as opposed to its usual 20-minute slot, it skipped Christmas that year.

Sadly, those in the United States had their final chance to run through the Christmas episodes last year before the show departed to reside on Peacock as of January 1st, 2021.

In late 2020 and throughout 2021, Netflix has been receiving The Office around the globe.

Regions now carrying the series include (full list via Unogs):

Canada

India

Australia

France

Italy

The Netherlands

Israel

Russia

Japan

United Kingdom

In the mood for more Christmas episodes? We have covered all the Christmas episodes for Friends (no longer available in the US) and will be doing more sitcoms throughout the holiday season.

Christmas Party

Season 2 – Episode 10

“Seeing the party is headed for disastrous boredom, Michael breaks corporate policy to buy alcohol for the staff.”

A Benihana Christmas

Season 3 – Episode 10

Moroccan Christmas

Season 5 – Episode 11

“Phyllis blackmails Angela into doing the work for the Christmas party, which Michael turns into an intervention after Meredith gets drunk and sets her hair on fire. Meanwhile, Dwight corners the market on a popular Christmas gift.”

Secret Santa

Season 6 – Episode 13

“Michael gets upset when Jim promises Phyllis that she can be the office Santa, but the office Christmas party may be overshadowed by some bad news from David Wallace.”

Classy Christmas

Season 7 – Episodes 11 & 12

“Michael throws an elaborate Christmas party to celebrate Holly’s temporary return to the Scranton branch, but is disappointed when he learns that she still has a boyfriend.”

Christmas Wishes

Season 8 – Episode 10

“Andy tries to make this year’s Christmas the best ever by granting each person’s holiday wishes. Meanwhile, Robert California tries to drown his sorrows at the office party.”

Dwight Christmas

Season 9 – Episode 9

“Dwight puts together a Pennsylvania Dutch-themed office Christmas party, but he ends it abruptly because Jim has to leave for his other job. Meanwhile, Erin seeks comfort from a co-worker after a disappointing text from Andy.”

What’s your favorite Christmas episode of The Office? Let us know in the comments.