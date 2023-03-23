‘I Am Not Alone’ Jessica Chastain Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

In a heated bidding war against other contenders, Netflix has secured the rights to I Am Not Alone, a new movie starring Jessica Chastain, which is based on the short story of the same name. The deal is said to be six figures.

Misha Green has been tapped to write the screenplay for I Am Not Alone and direct the movie. Her credits include Lovecraft Country, Sons of Anarchy, Underground, Spartacus, and more.

Genre Films’ Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon, Bread & Circuses Entertainment’s Craig Flores, Scott Glassgold, and Peter Katz are producing along with Chastain and her Freckle Pictures partner Kelly Carmichael and Misha Green. Kinberg, who has teamed with Chastain on three previous projects, commented:

“I’m a massive fan of Misha’s work, and been friends with Craig for years, so when I got sent this story and heard they were involved, I absolutely flipped out. Misha’s vision for it is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. And getting to work with Jessica again makes it even dreamer.”

Craig Flores added:

“Collaborating again with visionary writer-director Misha Green and her unique literary voice on this sci-fi horror franchise is an absolute dream. And combining two creaetive powerhouses like Misha and Simon Kinberg is more than any producer could ask for.”

What’s the plot of I Am Not Alone?

Netflix’s I Am Not Alone is based on a 22-page short story by Chris Hicks, which starts with the sentence, “I began seeing the creatures about a week before Zoe’s visit.” Plot details are mostly being kept under wraps.

Here’s a synopsis from Deadline:

“The story of I Am Not Alone centers around a mother of a young daughter whose life unravels when she suffers unbearable migraines that cause her to hallucinate as she begins to see creatures. It is the template for a grounded sci-fi story about a mother forced to defend her family against a threat only she can see.”

Who is cast in I Am Not Alone?

It has been announced that Jessica Chastain will lead the I Am Not Alone movie. Her recent credits include Netflix’s The Good Nurse, Armageddon Time, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and more. Chastain is also attached to Netflix’s Ubisoft game adaptation The Division, although the development on that movie is currently unknown.

More cast are expected to be announced in the coming months.

What’s the production status of I Am Not Alone?

The new Netflix movie is currently developing with the script being written and revised. We expect to hear about pre-production and filming within the next few months.

What’s the Netflix release date for I Am Not Alone?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for I Am Not Alone, but considering its early development stage, we can expect a 2024 release date but this is subject to change.