‘I Will Find You’: Sam Worthington To Headline Netflix Harlan Coben Adaptation

Netflix can’t get enough of Harlan Coben. With eight projects already released and plenty more in development, production, or post-production, what harm could one more do? Today, Netflix confirmed it has greenlit its first US adaptation of the 2023 novel I Will Find You, with Avatar star Sam Worthington set to headline.

Entering production early next year, the new limited series will have eight episodes and largely follow the novel’s events. Robert Hull (God Friended Me, Quantum Leap, Alcatraz) has joined the project, saying in a press release, “I’ve been a fan of Harlan’s novels for as long as I can remember, and the chance to bring this story to life with him, Jinny, Peter, and the incredible team at Netflix has been a dream come true.”

The official synopsis of the new Netflix series reads:

“An innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive—and must break out of prison to find out the truth.”

Speaking about the book ahead of its launch, Coben said, “The idea for I Will Find You came from what would be the biggest nightmare imaginable. I wanted to start my hero, David, in the worst situation possible. So on page one, the first sentence, we know that he’s in prison for murdering his own child. He’s been serving for five years; he’s got no hope, nothing left. Then, he gets a visit from his sister-in-law on that day, right at the beginning of the book. And she has a photograph. The photograph’s taken in an amusement park, and as he looks closer, deep in the background, way behind everything, he sees a small boy who he is sure is his son Matthew, not murdered, not dead, very much alive.”

Rumors that I Will Find You would be the next major Netflix adaptation first began circulating in mid-November 2024. Variety the officially revealed the project on November 26, 2024. In a statement, Netflix executive Peter Friedlander said, “Harlan’s gripping stories are beloved around the world and have consistently captivated fans with their trademark twists and turns, dramatic cliffhangers, and compelling mysteries. There is no one like Harlan, and his first US scripted series with Netflix will be no exception. We know he and Robby will deliver the same thrilling experience that audiences have come to expect, which sets it apart as a must-watch event.”

This being the first US adaptation of Coben’s work is a bit of a surprise, considering that in 2022, as part of Coben’s renewed output deal with Netflix, it was reported that some of the Myron Bolitar novels would be the first to be adapted, although those haven’t yet reached the production stage.

Production on the new series will begin on April 21st, 2025, in Toronto, Canada, and conclude on August 19th, 2025.

Who is cast in I Will Find You?

As first reported by The Insneider on February 21st (now confirmed by Variety), Sam Worthington is best known for his work on the Avatar movies. He also teamed with Netflix on Fractured in 2019 and, more recently, on Lift, where he co-starred alongside Kevin Hart.

2025 will be a busy year for new Harlan Coben adaptations on Netflix. The streamer kicked off the year with Missing You, and in March its dropping the first adaptation from Latin America, Caught, alongside Just One Look, another Polish adaptation. That’s not to mention that Run Away, another British adaptation, is currently in production as of early 2025, presumably for a 2026 release. You can find our complete guide to Harlan Coben on Netflix here.

Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, and John Weber serve as executive producers on I Will Find You along with Harlan Coben through his company, Final Twist Productions.

Are you looking forward to I Will Find You being adapted on Netflix? Do you think that despite this being a US adaptation Richard Armitage still might make an appearance? Let us know in the comments below.