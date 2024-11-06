Every Harlan Coben Series on Netflix and What’s Coming Next

Harlan Coben is one of the most prolific writers of our time. He signed a deal with Netflix in 2018 (subsequently renewed in 2022) that has seen many of his best-selling novels become Netflix Original productions. As of 2024, there are eight Harlan Coben shows on Netflix, with many more on the way. Here’s your guide to Harlan Coben on Netflix in 2024 including the new information about Missing You coming in 2025.

While we don’t have all the details of Harlan Coben’s deal with Netflix, we know it originally ran through 2023 but was renewed in 2022, meaning there’s plenty more Coben to come.

Coben had stated on the record that he hoped to continue working with Netflix and that he currently has plans for another two shows, which would bring him up to the “nine of the planned 14 when the deal was struck”. After these remarks, two other British shows were announced. The Myron Bolitar series, which ran from 1995 through 2016 across 11 releases, was notably excluded from the Netflix deal initially struck but will be included from 2022 onwards.

Coben is very much involved with all the Netflix titles through his production company, Final Twist Productions, and is listed as an executive producer on each project at the very least.

We should also note that The Five, adapted from Harlan Coben’s novel, departed Netflix US in 2021 as it was only licensed to Netflix for a fixed period of time but has since returned or remains in many regions.

While we’ll list the Harlan Coben collection on Netflix below, you can also find them grouped within Netflix via a Netflix category code using this link. Use that link or type in 81180221 in your Netflix search bar.

Every Harlan Coben Series Available on Netflix

Note: Listed in order of Netflix release (oldest to newest)

Safe

Book Release: N/A

Released on Netflix: May 10th, 2018

Language: English

Episodes: 8

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Although Netflix was the international distributor for Safe, it’s believed that this falls outside the overall deal with StudioCanal distributing in France on channel C8 but remains on Netflix as an Original, so we thought we should include it nonetheless.

The limited series featured Michael C. Hall, known for his role on Showtime’s Dexter. The actor starred as a widow searching for his daughter and becomes increasingly uncomfortable after discovering truths about those around him.

The Stranger

Book Released: 2015

Released on Netflix: January 30th, 2020

Language: English

Episodes: 8

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Throughout this limited series, you’ll uncover a set of secrets and lies by multiple families after the appearance of a stranger in town.

Richard Armitage (who will go on to appear in several other Netflix Coben projects) headlines, with Siobhan Finneran and Shaun Dooley also starring. Danny Brocklehurst, Mick Ford, Karla Crome, and Charlotte Coben wrote the project.

The Woods

Book Released: 2007

Netflix Release Date: June 12th, 2020

Language: Polish

Episodes: 6

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

The original pact stated that Netflix would be adapting the array of Coben books into multiple languages, which kicked off mid-way into 2020 with The Woods. The limited series made headlines for being Poland’s second major Netflix Original production.

Starring local talent, including Grzegorz Damiecki, Agnieszka Grochowska, and Hubert Milkowski, the series followed a prosecutor’s hope of finding answers for his sister’s disappearance 25 years prior.

The Innocent

Book Released: 2005

Netflix Release Date: April 30th, 2021

Language: Spanish

Episodes: 8

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Arriving on Netflix at the end of April 2021, it is the first Spanish-language production out of the Harlan Coben library. Oriol Paulo adapted the limited series, which starred Mario Casas, Alexandra Jiménez, Aura Garrido, and José Coronado.

The eight-episode series follows an accidental killing that leads a man down a dark hole of intrigue and murder.

Gone For Good

Book Released: 2002

Netflix Release Date: August 13th, 2021

Language: French

Episodes: 5

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Gone for Good is the first French-language adaptation of by Harlan Coben. The 5-part limited series began production in September 2020 and was released just under a year later. It’s helmed by Juan Carlos Medina, who notably directed The Limehouse Golem.

Garance Marillier, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Guillaume Gouix, Finnegan Oldfield and Nailia Harzoune starred.

Here’s what you can expect from the series:

“Ten years after losing two loved ones, a man is plunged into another dizzying mystery when his girlfriend vanishes. Based on a Harlan Coben novel.”

Stay Close

Book released: 2012

Netflix Release Date: December 31st, 2021

Language: English

Episodes: 8

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Heading back to the UK following three European productions was Stay Close. Daniel O’Hara directed the 8-episode limited series. The original book is set in a more American setting, so it was interesting to see how it adjusted to its new British setting.

The mystery thriller follows the subsequent actions after two men go missing within 17 years of each other.

Regarding the talent picked for the new limited series, Coben said: “Talk about a dream-come-true cast – Cush Jumbo, an incendiary and awesome talent; Jimmy Nesbitt, a legendary actor I always wanted to collaborate with; and wow, Richard Armitage back again! And we have the incredible Sarah Parish, too.”

Hold Tight

Book released: 2008

Netflix Release Date: April 22nd, 2022

Language: Polish

Episodes: 6

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

The second Polish-language adaptation of a Harlan Coben book came in early 2022 with the adaptation of Hold Tight.

Here’s the official logline for the series:

“When a young man goes missing soon after his friend dies, life in a tight-knit, affluent Warsaw suburb slowly unravels, exposing secrets and lies.”

Fool Me Once

Book Released: 2016

Netflix Release Date: January 1st, 2024

Country of Origin: United Kingdom

Episodes: 8

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Announced in February 2023, this limited series was the next Coben adaptation set in the United Kingdom, adapted from the 2016 novel of the same name.

The eight-part series will follow Maya Stern, who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband but soon finds out that he may not quite be as dead as she’s led to believe.

Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage, and Joanna Lumley lead the cast for the series, with the show going on to have a huge premiere on the streaming service with over 32 million views in the first week alone.

Following the series release, the show became a monster hit for the streamer and is currently among the most-watched English-language series of all time.

Upcoming Harlan Coben Shows Announced for Netflix

Note: Listed in order of likely release date either by production dates or priority at Netflix. Everything is subject to change.

Missing You

Book Released: 2014

Netflix Release Date: January 1st, 2025

Episodes: 5

Language: English

Announced in early 2024, Missing You went into production in March of that year. It adapts the novel about a police detective who loses her fiance after he disappears. After swiping on dating apps, however, she finds him alive and well. Victoria Asare-Archer is writing the new project with Sean Spencer directing. The cast for the series includes Rosalind Eleazar, Steve Pemberton, Paul Kaye, Oscar Kennedy, Samantha Spiro, and Lisa Faulkner.

Caught

Book Released: 2010

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Episodes: 6

Language: Spanish

Caught is the first adaptation of Harlen Coben’s works from South America. It has been filming in Argentina and is scheduled to hit Netflix in 2025. Miguel Cohan and Ana Cohan will adapt it.

Soledad Villamil, Juan Minujín, and Alberto Ammann will star in the series with the official synopsis as follows:

“Reporter Ema Garay gains visibility amongst digital journalism by catching criminals who tend to evade justice in Bariloche city, in Patagonia Argentina. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a social worker and referent, who ends up being the main suspect of her investigation on the disappearance of a 16 year old girl. While Ema tries to discover the truth, she will have to confront herself.”

Run Away

Book released: 2019

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Language: English

This one was announced at the beginning of the Netflix pact and reconfirmed by Netflix in early 2024, with Danny Brocklehurst behind the script. Production was originally slated to begin in Autumn 2024 in the United Kingdom, with Quay Street Productions behind the show. That production date has now been pushed back to early 2025 likely for a 2026 release.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the series:

“Simon had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart. So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home. But it turns out she’s not alone and an argument escalates into shocking violence that will shatter Simon’s life all over again. His search for his daughter will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever.”

Myron Bolitar

Language: English

Country of Origin: United States

Announced as part of the refresh of the output deal in 2022 was a new English-language series that’d become the “streamer’s first American-produced show based on Coben’s novels.”

The series will reportedly be ongoing, likely adapting books in order.

For those unfamiliar, the Myron Bolitar featured 11 book entries, including:

Deal Breaker – 1995

Drop Shot – 1996

Fade Away – 1996

Back Spin – 1997

One False Move – 1998

The Final Detail – 1999

Darkest Fear – 2000

Promise Me – 2006

Long Lost – 2009

Live Wire – 2011

Home – 2016

Six Years

Book released: 2013

Netflix Release Date: TBD

Language: English

First announced in May 2020, David Ayer will direct this book as a feature film, with Jonathan W. Stokes working on the screenplay. Sadly, we’ve heard nothing of its development since the original announcement.

Here’s what you can expect from the story:

“A man attempts to reunite with the lost love of his life six years after she marries someone else, but begins to doubt the accuracy of his memories of her.”

Yet to Be Revealed International Projects

In January 2024, RadioTimes spoke to Harlan Coben, who teased two additional projects, one of which is the aforementioned Caught series listed above.

Just One Look is set to get a Polish adaptation (the second adaptation following The Woods) in production at the time of the interview. The 2014 novel was about a woman who has her life turned upside down after discovering a picture of her life that she doesn’t recognize.

Other Coben Books That Could Be Adapted

The announced projects above leave another eight books to be adapted. With the exclusion of the Myron Bolitar novels, here’s what ones are left to be adapted:

Mickey Blitar novels (Shelter, Seconds Away, Found)

Play Dead

Miracle Cure

Tell No One

No Second Chance

Don’t Let Go

The Boy from the Woods

Win

I Will Find You

Away from Netflix, Coben was involved with Shelter for Prime Video, which was released in 2023 but sadly canceled after a single season.

What’s your favorite Harlen Coben adaptation on Netflix? Which book do you hope to see adapted next? Let us know in the comments.