‘Caught’: Harlan Coben Netflix Series from Argentina Set To Release in 2025

We’re getting at least two new Harlan Coben adaptations on Netflix in 2025. We’ve already got the release date for Missing You, scheduled to hit Netflix on New Year’s Day, but the lesser-known Argentinian series Caught (also known as Atrapados in Spanish) is set to arrive sometime in 2025, too. We just got a new first look, so here’s a recap of everything we know.

Since 2018, Netflix has been adapting the works of the prolific author Harlan Coben, with nine adaptations currently streaming as of late 2024, with lots more on the way. Caught was first released by the author back in February 2010 with the story set in New Jersey. We first learned about the book being turned into a new series when it was announced in March 2024 by Netflix, who revealed it’d be reworked to be set in Argentina and consist of six 45-minute episodes. Production began in March, filming in both Bariloche in the Argentine Patagonia and Buenos Aires.

While this isn’t the first international adaptation of Coben’s work, it is the first time one of his books has been adapted in Latin America for Netflix. So far, we’ve had a French series adaptation, a Polish adaptation, and a Spanish adaptation, with all the others being primarily British productions.

The new series is being helmed by Miguel Cohan, who serves as showrunner, co-director alongside Hernán Goldfrid, and one of four writers behind it alongside Ana Cohan, María Meira, and Gonzalo Salaya. The creator has previously teamed with Netflix on two projects: first in 2019 with Blood Will Tell and for a TV mini-series called The Kingdom.

The synopsis for the new series reads:

“Reporter Ema Garay gains visibility amongst digital journalism by catching criminals who tend to evade justice in

Bariloche city, in Patagonia Argentina. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a social worker

and referent, who ends up being the main suspect of her investigation of the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. While

Ema tries to discover the truth, she will have to confront hers.”

Who’s in the cast for Caught?

Netflix has confirmed the names of 26 cast members for the show thus far, including some top talent from Argentina.

Soledad Villamil (The Secret in Their Eyes)

Juan Minujín (The Heist of the Century)

Alberto Ammann (Narcos)

Matías Recalt (Cielo Grande)

Fernán Mirás (The Reconstruction)

Mike Amigorena (Los exitosos Pells)

Carmela Rivero (Almost Happy)

Maite Aguilar (El Reino)

Victoria Almeida (The Headless Woman)

Patricio Aramburu (El Marginal)

Tania Casciani (Argentina, 1985)

Pablo Cura (La Patagonia Rebelde)

Germán de Silva (Wild Tales)

Alian Devetac (Rojo)

Juan Eriji (Margen de Error)

María Figueras (The Fish Child)

Sofía Guerschuny Pesci (Terapia Alternativa)

Emma Longhi (Nada)

Bárbara Masso (El Reino)

Martín Miller (The Man of Your Life)

Amanda Minujín (The Silent Party)

Lautaro Moran (Días de gallos)

Alexia Moyano (Supermax)

Patricio Rodríguez (The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet)

Paula Thieberger (Cautiva)

María Ucedo (An Unexpected Love)

So far, we’ve had two images released for the series showcasing the cast, including a brand-new image of Soledad Villamil as Ema that dropped at Netflix’s international showcase when they previewed some of the 2025 movies and series coming to Netflix from around the world.

Caught is one of several new and returning productions Netflix has from Argentina in 2025, with others including División Palermo season 2, Envious season 2, En el Barro, Las Maldiciones, Moria Casán, Caampamento con Mama, Parque Lezama, and the highly anticipated sci-fi series The Eternaut.

Harlan Coben serves as an executive producer on the project through his production company, Final Twist Productions. Haddock Films is the Argentine production company behind the new series.

Casting by: Maria Laura Berch

Director of Photography: Gurí Saposnik, Manuel Rebella

Art director: Marcela Bazzano

Costume: Ruth Fischerman

Make up: Loli Giménez

Music by: Leo Sujatovich

Editing: Santiago Parysow and Rosario Suarez

Sound by: Guido Beremblum

Production director: Valeria Bennún

Post production: Mariana Bomba

For more on the other Harlan Coben adaptations already on Netflix and what’s coming up next, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.