‘Lift’ Kevin Hart Netflix Movie Release Date, Trailer, Cast and More

Over the past few years, Kevin Hart and Netflix have built a lucrative and fruitful relationship. This will continue with Hart’s next venture on the platform, the comedy-heist movie Lift. Initially set to release in August 2023, the movie will now be one of the first to release in 2024. Below, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Lift on Netflix.

Netflix’s Lift will be helmed by F. Gary Gray, known for directing films such as Straight Outta Compton, The Italian Job, Men In Black: International, The Negotiator, and Set it Off, and many music videos with various artists. Daniel Kunka wrote the script for Lift.

First announced in April 2022, the movie also boasts many big-name producers including Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon for Genre Pictures, Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan for 6th & Idaho, and Hart and Brian Smiley for HartBeat Productions.

Netflix has overall deals with both HartBeat Productions and 6th & Idaho.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Lift kicking off with the trailer released on November 5th, 2023:

In the initial movie slate reveal for 2023, Lift was set to launch on Netflix on August 25th, 2023; however, in a subsequent update for the summer 2023 slate, it was shifted away from that date.

As part of the action movie and series slate reveal on May 22nd, 2023, Netflix updated the release date for Lift to January 12, 2024.

There’s been no official comment on why the movie was delayed.

What’s the plot of Netflix’s Lift?

Beyond the logline provided by Netflix, the plot has mostly been kept under wraps. Here’s the official logline provided by Netflix:

“Kevin Hart will play a master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.”

Who is cast in Netflix’s Lift?

Kevin Hart leads the cast of Netflix’s Lift. Kevin Hart notably signed a deal with Netflix back in January 2021 (which was compared in scale to the Adam Sandler deal) to produce four exclusive films for Netflix via his production company, HartBeat.

Hart has previously starred in Me Time, The Man From Toronto, and Fatherhood for Netflix. He plays Cyrus Whitaker, the mastermind behind the upcoming heist and former thief.

Rounding out the main cast includes:

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Abby Gladwell, an Interpol agent.

as Abby Gladwell, an Interpol agent. Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil) plays Denton, a master of disguise and close friend of Cyrus.

(Daredevil) plays Denton, a master of disguise and close friend of Cyrus. Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist) will play Camila, the team’s wheelwoman.

(Money Heist) will play Camila, the team’s wheelwoman. Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods) will play the team’s safecracker.

(Into the Woods) will play the team’s safecracker. Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Homecoming) will play N8, a mysterious digital artist.

(Spider-Man: Homecoming) will play N8, a mysterious digital artist. Jean Reno (Léon: The Professional) will play investment banker Lars Jorgensen.

(Léon: The Professional) will play investment banker Lars Jorgensen. Sam Worthington (Avatar) will play Interpol boss Dennis Huxley.

Also, in the cast of Lift in IMDbs STARmeter order,

Paul Anderson (Peaky Blinder)

(Peaky Blinder) Burn Gorman (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

(Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) Jacob Baton (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

(Spider-Man: Homecoming) Ross Anderson (Crawl)

(Crawl) Viveik Kalra (Blinded by the Light)

(Blinded by the Light) Russ Bain (Mission Impossible – Fallout) as Vaxby

(Mission Impossible – Fallout) as Vaxby Roy McCrerey (Carnival Row) as Co-Pilot

(Carnival Row) as Co-Pilot Gordon Alexander (Gangs of London)

(Gangs of London) Caroline Loncq (The Protege) as Sandra

(The Protege) as Sandra Yunjee Kim (Mine)

(Mine) Jess Liaudin (Submergence) as Arthur

(Submergence) as Arthur Oli Green (The Mosquito Coast) as Eric Mollsen

(The Mosquito Coast) as Eric Mollsen Martina Avogardi (I XXXX My Sex Doll)

(I XXXX My Sex Doll) Alfredo Tavares (Blackmail) as San Marco

(Blackmail) as San Marco David Pound (Verisimilitude) as Harry

(Verisimilitude) as Harry Morgan C. Jones (Boys from County Hell) as Claude

(Boys from County Hell) as Claude Erol Ismail (No Time to Die) as Noah

(No Time to Die) as Noah Felix Garcia Guyer (Sanctuary) as Lt. Charles

What’s the production status of Lift?

Filming took place between February 18, 2022, and May 25, 2022.

BelfastLive confirmed in March 2022 that filming was taking place in Belfast. According to the report, Hart also performed at a local comedy club in early March 2022 while filming.

As for where they’re filming in Belfast, the local site says:

“Production was taking place outside the landmark Great Victoria Street pub The Crown Liquor Saloon, with Harte spotted walking from the nearby Europa Hotel.”

Additional production listings confirmed that the majority of the filming is taking place at Belfast’s Harbour Studios, which is also where Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil was filmed.

Kevin Hart filming pic.twitter.com/jI5Yxy8603 — Mark McKillen (@MarkMcKillen) March 28, 2022

Filming reportedly took place across various locations, including;

London, England, UK

Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK

Venezia, Italy (Multiple Sites)

Trieste, Italy

Are you looking forward to watching Lift on Netflix?