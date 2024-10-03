Harlan Coben’s ‘Missing You’ Netflix Series Adaptation: What We Know So Far

After the incredible success of Fool Me Once, Netflix has announced it will be adapting another novel from Harlan Coben, Missing You. Details are limited, but we’ll report on cast news, production updates, release dates, and more in our ongoing preview.

Missing You is an upcoming Netflix Original limited crime-drama series and adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name. The adaptation continues Coben’s lucrative creative partnership with Netflix, who have already adapted eight novels from his bibliography into Netflix Originals. Missing You will be the ninth adaptation of Coben’s work on Netflix.

Victoria Asare-Archer, who previously worked on two episodes of Stay Close, will serve as the lead writer on Missing You.

There will be five episodes in total. It has been confirmed that Sean Spencer will direct the series, while Isher Sahota will serve as the second director.

Unsurprisingly, after the success of Fool Me Once, which earned 61 million views after its first two weeks on Netflix, Quay Street Productions will lead the series production. Daniel Brocklehurst (Brassic), Richard Fee (Prey), and Nicola Shindler (It’s a Sin) are the series’ executive producers. Guy Hescott (Third Row Centre) is also listed as a producer. Through his company, Final Twist Productions, Harlan Coben is also an executive producer.

What is the plot of Missing You?

The synopsis for Missing You has been sourced from IMDb Pro:

“Eleven years ago Detective Kat Donovan’s fiancé Josh, the love of her life, disappeared and she’s never heard from him since. Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh’s reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past.”

Who are the cast members of Missing You?

Rosalind Eleazar plays Detective Kat Donovan. The actress previously starred in an episode of Master of None on Netflix. She is most well-known for her roles in the AppleTV series Slow Horses and the movie The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Richard Armitage plays Ellis Stagger. Armitage starred in the previous Harlan Coben movie on Netflix, Fool Me Once. He is arguably most recognized as Thorin Oakenshield from Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit Trilogy. Castlevania fans will recognise him as the voice of Trevor Belmont.

Jessica Plummer plays Stacey Embalo. The actress starred in 129 episodes of the British soap Eastenders and recently starred in The Decameron on Netflix.

Lenny Henry plays Clint Donovan. Most well-known as a stand-up comedian, actor, and TV personality in Britain, Lenny Henry starred in The Witcher: Blood Origin and The Sandman on Netflix. He also starred in Amazon’s adaptation of JRR Tolkein’s work in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The remaining cast members are as follows;

Steve Pemberton (Inside Number 9) as Titus.

(Inside Number 9) as Titus. Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones) as Monte Leburne.

(Game of Thrones) as Monte Leburne. Samantha Spiro (Me Before You) as Nurse Sally Steiner.

(Me Before You) as Nurse Sally Steiner. Lisa Faulkner (Murder in Suburbia) as Dana Fells.

(Murder in Suburbia) as Dana Fells. Mary Malone (Doctor Who) as Aqua.

(Doctor Who) as Aqua. Ashley Walters (Top Boy) as Buchanan.

(Top Boy) as Buchanan. Alice Offley (Coronation Street) as Tamsin Salter.

(Coronation Street) as Tamsin Salter. James Nesbitt (The Hobbit) as Calligan.

(The Hobbit) as Calligan. Matt Willis (Stormbreaker) as Daryl.

(Stormbreaker) as Daryl. Felix Garcia Guyer (Sanctuary) as Reynaldo.

(Sanctuary) as Reynaldo. Rudi Dharmalingam (Wakefield).

What is the production status of Missing You?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming got underway in March 2024. An end date hasn’t been confirmed, but considering we’re in October at the time of this update, we’d expect filming to be over and now in post-production.

When is Missing You coming to Netflix?

We expect Missing You to arrive on Netflix sometime in the first half of 2025.

Are you looking forward to the Netflix adaptation of Missing You? Let us know in the comments below!