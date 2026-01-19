Ice Hockey Documentary ‘Miracle: The Boys of ’80 Coming to Netflix in January 2026

One for the Ice Hockey fans, Netflix is releasing this month an exciting new documentary on the gold-winning 1980 USA Men’s Olympic Ice Hockey Team, and their incredible journey and victory in the final against sure-favorites the Soviet Union. Details are limited, but Miracle: The Boys of ’80 will be released on Netflix on January 19, 2026.

Miracle: The Boys of ’80 is an upcoming Netflix Original sports documentary co-directed by Max Gershberg and Jacob Rogal, and produced by Netflix.

When is Miracle: The Boys of ’80 released on Netflix?

Not long to go now, Miracle: The Boys of ’80 will be released globally on Netflix on January 30th, 2026.

What is Miracle: The Boys of ’80?

Netflix has provided a logline for the documentary:

“This is the story of the “Miracle on Ice,” when the 1980 US hockey team beat the USSR in the Olympic semifinals at the height of the Cold War to bring home a gold medal. Their iconic underdog story is told with never-before-seen 16mm footage and firsthand reflections from the players who were brought back to the scene of their historic victory.”

The Miracle on Ice

At the height of the Cold War between the USA and the USSR, both countries fiercely competed across several Olympic Games for the most medals, particularly gold. At the 1980 Winter Olympic Games, hosted by Lake Placid, New York, USA, the USSR was the four-time defending Ice Hockey champions, having won gold in 1968, 1972, and 1976 (and five out of the last six). As the clear favourites to retain the Gold for a fifth consecutive time, every team going into the Olympics was considered an underdog, including the USA.

The Soviet Ice Hockey team had a wealth of experience and professional players, including captain Boris Mikhailov, goalie Vladislav Tretiak, forward Valeri Kharlamov, and others. As for the USA, the team consisted mostly of amateur players, with the vast majority of the team’s experience playing for their respective universities, and some with minimal minor-league experience.

At the group stages of the Olympics, the USA faced some tough challenges early, facing a strong Sweden team and drawing 2-2, but would go on to win the remaining four games, which included an incredible 7-3 victory over Czechoslovakia. Meanwhile, the Soviets dominated the group stage, including a victory over Canada.

After advancing to the final round, the USA defeated Finland 4-2, and the Soviets defeated Sweden 9-2, setting up a dramatic final match.

In the first period, the USA found themselves behind twice but evened the score and tied the game at 2-2. However, in the second period, the USA would once again find themselves behind after Aleksandr Maltsev scored. This period also saw a crazy moment in the game when Vladislav Tretiak, who was considered the world’s best goalie at the time, was subbed off for backup goalie Vladimir Myshkin. Despite conceding no goals in the period, this was largely considered to be the biggest turning point of the game.

In the third period, a miracle happened. On a huge power play from the Americans, Mark Johnson capitalized on a rare opportunity on the Soviet goal to tie the game 3-3. A couple of plays later, Mike Eurizone slotted past the goalie to make it 4-3 and gave the USA the lead for the first time in the match. With ten minutes left on the clock, the USA found themselves on the receiving end of a Soviet onslaught that attacked their goal ferociously. The final seconds of the game led to a mad scramble for the puck. Mike Johnson completed a pass to Ken Morrow, clearing the zone, and with seconds left on the clock, the USA completed the miracle, defeating the Soviets to win the Olympic Gold Medal.

Of the 20 players in the USA team, 13 would go on to play in the National Hockey League, including future Stanley Cup winners Neal Broten, Ken Morrow, and finalists Mike Ramsey and Dave Christian.

Are you going to be watching Miracle: The Boys of ’80 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!