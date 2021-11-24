Idris Elba’s ‘Luther’ Movie on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Fans of the Luther television series will have already learned by now that a movie is in the works at Netflix. However, fans will be delighted to learn that filming is currently underway, with Idris Elba back as the iconic London detective. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about the Luther movie, including, the plot, cast news, trailers, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Luther is an upcoming Netflix Original movie, in a co-production with BBC Films, that is directed by Jamie Payne, and written by Neil Cross.

Plans have been in motion for a Luther movie since 2013 when the first scripts were written. But thanks to the series not coming to an end until 2019, plans for the movie took a back seat before being announced in 2020.

What is the production status of Luther?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 24/11/2021)

With Idris Elba releasing some behind-the-scenes images on the set of Luther, we can confirm that filming is officially underway! The first take of production took place on October 27th, 2021, which means at the time of writing filming has been underway for just under a month.

Idris Elba had previously expressed his desire to start filming in September, however, due to an unknown delay filming didn’t start until late October.

What is the plot of Luther?

Despite the fact that filming has begun, we’re still waiting to learn what the plot of the film is.

Who are the confirmed cast members of Luther?

Only a handful of actors have been confirmed so far to star in Luther, but of course, the most obvious casting is Idris Elba returning to reprise his role as Luther.

Cynthia Erivo, known for her work on Bad Times at the El Royale and Harriet, has been cast in an unnamed role. However, it has been reported that Erivo will play the role of Luther’s nemesis.

Beloved The Lord of the Rings and Planet of the Apes actor Andy Serkis has also been confirmed and will play the villain.

Dermot Crowley also returns to reprise his role as Schenk.

When is the Luther Netflix release date?

Netflix hasn’t given a release date for Luther, however, with filming currently underway, we’d say it’s a safe bet that Luther will arrive in the second half of 2022.

Will Luther be available to stream on Netflix in the UK?

As the film is a co-production between Netflix and BBC Films, it’s unclear if Luther will be available on Netflix UK. What’s likely to happen is Luther will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer before eventually arriving on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching the Luther movie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!