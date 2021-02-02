With the release of the first season of Demon Slayer on Netflix, fans have been questioning if the movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is coming to Netflix. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for confirmation that the feature is coming to Netflix, but we hold hope that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will arrive sometime in the near future.

In record time Demon Slayer has fast become one of the most popular anime franchises of all time. Since the manga debuted in February 2016, the franchise has made over $2.6 billion in sales.

The release of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train saw many records being broken in Japan, including the toppling of Spirited Away as the highest-grossing Japanese movie of all time, a record which stood for almost 20 years. In total Demon Slayer: Mugen Train grossed $386.4 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing anime film of all time.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the direct sequel to the first season of Demon Slayer, and covers the events of the Mugen Train story arc from the manga.

Is Demon Slayer: Mugen Train coming to Netflix?

Sadly we can’t 100% confirm that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is coming to Netflix. Fortunately, the first season of Demon Slayer is now available to stream on Netflix, which greatly increases the chances that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will come to Netflix sometime in the near future.

Subscribers could be waiting until 2022 before Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arrives on Netflix. With the feature only just debuting its English dub in theatres across America, this could add several months to any potential Netflix release date.

It must be noted that it took almost sixteen months between the Japanese broadcast of the first season finale and the eventual Netflix release date. If the movie were to follow a similar release schedule then at the earliest subscribers could see Demon Slayer: Mugen Train on Netflix in February 2022.

Where can I stream Demon Slayer season 1 on Netflix?

There are currently nine regions that Demon Slayer season 1 can be watched on Netflix:

Canada

India

Italy

Japan

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

United Kingdom

United States

All 26 episodes of Demon Slayer are available to stream in the regions listed above.

Would you like to see Demon Slayer: Infinity Train on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!