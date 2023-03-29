Is ‘Nanatsu no Taizai: Four Knights of the Apocalypse’ Coming to Netflix?

It was recently announced that the sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins anime, Four Knights of the Apocalypse, will debut in Japan in October 2023. But will the series be coming to Netflix? Sadly, we’ve heard nothing as of yet regarding the Netflix release of Four Knights of the Apocalypse, which will definitely leave some subscribers extremely worried about the future of the franchise on the streaming service.

The sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins manga, Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki. The anime is produced by Telecom Animation Film, which is another studio change for the franchise as The Seven Deadly Sins was first animated by A-1 Pictures, before eventually shifting to Studio Deen. If you include the third film of the franchise, Grudge of Edinburgh, which was animated by Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack, that makes a total of five different animation studios that have worked on the franchise.

What is the plot of Four Knights of the Apocalypse?

The story takes place several years after the events of The Seven Deadly Sins, and after the disbanding of Britannia’s most infamous team of Holy Knights. Percival, a young boy, learns of the prophecy of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, a group of warriors destined to destroy the world that he is fated to join. Targeted by the forces of Camelot, ruled by a darker King Arthur Pendragon, Percival sets out to find the other members of the Four Knights of the apocalypse. Joining him on his quest is Lancelot, a Liones knight and the son of Ban, the former Seven Deadly Sins holy knight of Greed.

Is Four Knights of the Apocalypse coming to Netflix?

As it currently stands, there is no official confirmation that the Four Knights of the Apocalypse anime is coming to Netflix.

There are some troubling signs that the series may not be coming to Netflix. Recently, Four Knights of the Apocalypse was featured at the Anime Japan 2023 event, where a new teaser trailer was released, and cast members were revealed. However, despite Netflix also attending the event, there was no mention of the anime series from the streamer.

All of the marketing material so far has featured none of the Netflix brandings, and considering the popularity of the franchise, if there was ever a time to reveal that the anime is coming to Netflix it should have been at Anime Japan 2023.

We’ve reached out to Netflix and asked for clarification on whether or not the series will be coming to the streaming service in the near future.

When is the Four Knights of the Apocalypse release date?

In January 2023 it was announced that the anime adaptation of Four Knights of the Apocalypse would begin airing in Japan in October 2023. However, an exact release date has yet to be revealed.

Where could Four Knights of the Apocalypse stream outside of Netflix?

If Netflix is unable to obtain the distribution rights to the anime, then the most logical destination for its streaming home is Crunchyroll. Currently, chapters of Four Knights of the Apocalypse are available on the Crunchyroll app, not to mention Crunchyroll also has the ability to simulcast the anime in multiple languages hours after episodes are broadcast in Japan.

Alternatively, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Hulu could throw their hats into the ring as both streaming services are looking to boost their output of anime content.

Do you want to see Four Knights of the Apocalypse on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!