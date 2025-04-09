Israeli Series ‘Bad Boy’ Sets Global Rollout on Netflix; Could This Be The Next Adolescence?

What’s on Netflix has learned that the new Israeli series Bad Boy (known locally as ילד רע) is officially set to debut globally on Netflix on May 2nd, 2025, with all eight episodes dropping at once.

Netflix acquired international rights to the show last year, with early comparisons being drawn to the streamer’s breakout hit Adolescence, which has gone on to break several Netflix viewership records.

Created by Ron Leshem, Hagar Ben Asher, and Daniel Chen—the trio behind the original Israeli version of Euphoria, which HBO later adapted into a global megahit—Bad Boy is based on a true story and first premiered at TIFF to glowing reviews.

The series follows Dean, a teenager living with his mother and younger brother, whose life is upended one night when correctional officers break into his home and drag him, barely clothed, into custody. He is then thrust into the harsh and brutal world of a juvenile detention center, where survival depends on trust, cunning, and silence.

“After awakening to a horrific act of violence on his first morning inside, Dean quickly becomes entangled in the inner workings of the system. What’s the price of silence? Who can you trust? How much of yourself can you protect in a place designed to break you?” Read Next Stephen Graham’s Other Show from ‘Adolescence’ Team Is Leaving Netflix Soon

As the synopsis continues, Dean forms a complicated bond with another inmate named Zoro. The two rely on their humor, notoriety, and street smarts to navigate a world that wants to crush them. As an adult, Dean has carved out a life as a successful comedian, but the ghosts of his past threaten to pull him back into the darkness.

The cast for the series includes Daniel Chen, Guy Menaster, Havtamo Farda, Neta Plotnik, Liraz Chamami, Bat Hen Sabag, Yaniv Levy, Ben Sultan, and Ishay Lalosh.

A short clip from the show is currently available to watch on the official Netflix title page, where you can also set a reminder to be notified as soon as the series goes live.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix in May 2025, including more international originals, documentaries, and returning hits, stay tuned right here on What’s on Netflix.

Note: What’s on Netflix first reached out to Netflix about Bad Boy back in September 2024, who confirmed the series was with them but didn’t provide any additional details.

Ron Leshem, Hagar Ben-Asher, Kristin Jones Hill, Jan David Frouman, Emilio Schenker, Michael Peter Schmidt, Gideon Tadmor, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Guy Levy, Ori Gal, and Daniel Chen are executive producers on the project with it produced by Sipur Studios, The North Road Company, Tedy Productions and HOT.

