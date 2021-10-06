Joey King Netflix Movie ‘Uglies’: Filming Start & What We Know So Far

Continuing on from the likes of Shadow & Bone, Netflix is continuing to secure its status as the home of YA fantasy adaptations with more projects and one of them will be Uglies starring Kissing Booth‘s Joey King who has been a fan of the Uglies book series by Scott Westerfield for a long time.

Netflix’s Uglies will be directed by McG (Joseph McGinty Nichol), whose credits include Charlie’s Angels, Terminator Salvation, The Babysitter, Rim of the World and many more. The script for Uglies was penned by Emmy nominated screenwriters Krista Vernoff (Grey’s Anatomy, Shameless, Charmed) and Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water, Game of Thrones, Divergent).

According to Deadline‘s sources, lead star Joey King has been a fan of the series for a long time and brought the series to Netflix –called them, got them to read the script and the book, and then King got Netflix to option it. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Uglies:

What’s the plot of Uglies?

As mentioned above, Netflix’s Uglies will be an adaptation of Scott Westerfield’s international bestselling novel of the same name that was first published in 2005. It later spawned many sequels.

The story is set in a world in which a compulsory operation at 16 wipes out physical differences and makes everyone pretty by conforming to an ideal standard of beauty. Here’s the plot synopsis from Amazon:

Tally is about to turn sixteen, and she can’t wait. In just a few weeks she’ll have the operation that will turn her from a repellent ugly into a stunningly attractive pretty. And as a pretty, she’ll be catapulted into a high-tech paradise where her only job is to have fun. But Tally’s new friend Shay isn’t sure she wants to become a pretty. When Shay runs away, Tally learns about a whole new side of the pretty world—and it isn’t very pretty. The authorities offer Tally a choice: find her friend and turn her in, or never turn pretty at all. Tally’s choice will change her world forever.

Who is cast in Uglies?

So far as of October 2021, only Joey King is known to be among the cast of Uglies. King has recently starred in the Kissing Booth films at Netflix as well as The Act, which earned her an Emmy nomination. As filming starts soon, more cast members will be announced shortly.

What’s the production status of Uglies?

Production for Netflix’s Uglies will begin mid-October 2021 in Atlanta, US and is set to last until January 2022 according to issue 1265 of Production Weekly.

What’s the Netflix release date for Uglies?

Netflix hasn’t set a date for Uglies, but considering the filming schedule, we could expect the movie to be released in the latter half of 2022.