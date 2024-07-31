New Netflix Romantic Comedy Movies Coming Soon

Romantic comedies are a popular movie genre at Netflix and a reliable go-to for future projects. Some would argue that the streamer singlehandedly saved the genre when all other distributors decided to ditch it. What’s coming next? Here’s a look at all the new rom-coms added in 2024 so far and what’s coming in 2024, 2025 and beyond.

As a quick reminder of the new romantic comedies released so far in 2024:

Good Grief – Daniel Levy’s directorial debut that is about a man trying to find new love following the death of his husband.

– Daniel Levy’s directorial debut that is about a man trying to find new love following the death of his husband. Players – Released for Valentine’s Day, Players from director Trish Sie starred Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Joel Courtney.

– Released for Valentine’s Day, Players from director Trish Sie starred Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Joel Courtney. The Heartbreak Agency is a German rom-com about an author who is researching the whimsical world of self-help.

is a German rom-com about an author who is researching the whimsical world of self-help. Irish Wish – Lindsay Lohan’s second major Netflix movie came just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

– Lindsay Lohan’s second major Netflix movie came just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. No Pressure – Polish rom-com about a big city chef who takes a crash course on a farm with the help of a fieldhand

– Polish rom-com about a big city chef who takes a crash course on a farm with the help of a fieldhand Love, Divided – Spanish rom-com based on a French title.

– Spanish rom-com based on a French title. Honeymoonish – Kuwaiti rom-com starring Nour Al Ghandour, Mahmoud Boushahri, and Faisal Almezel.

– Kuwaiti rom-com starring Nour Al Ghandour, Mahmoud Boushahri, and Faisal Almezel. Mother of the Bride – Miranda Cosgrove and Brooke Shields headline this rom-com.

– Miranda Cosgrove and Brooke Shields headline this rom-com. Find Me Falling – Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, and Tony Demetriou headline this summer rom-com.

– Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, and Tony Demetriou headline this summer rom-com. A Family Affair – Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman headlined this big rom-com swing for Netflix.

Want to see just the cream of the crop when it comes to Netflix Original romantic comedies? Resident critic Andrew Morgan, who has watched his fair share of rom-coms over the years, compiled a list of his favorite Original rom-coms earlier this year.

Now, let’s get into the future. Here’s what’s coming up listed in order of expected release or failing that, alphabetical order:

Meet Me Next Christmas

Coming to Netflix in 2024

Every year, Netflix has a big romantic comedy or two; this year, one of the titles on Netflix’s Xmas slate is Meet Me Next Christmas, directed by Rusty Cundieff. Starring Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe, Tymika Tafari, and Mitch Grassi, the movie sees Layla racing through New York City to get a ticket to a sold-out music concert to score her fairytale romance.

There is no release date for Meet Me Next Christmas just yet, but as the name suggests, Netflix will likely add it for the Christmas season. For the most part, Netflix releases all of its Christmas lineup throughout November ahead of Thanksgiving, so that’s when we’re almost certainly going to see it.

Our Little Secret

Coming to Netflix in 2024

How about a double dose of Lindsay Lohan on Netflix in 2024? Well, that’s exactly what we’re getting with Our Little Secret, slated to be another one of the Christmas rom-coms released this year. Production has already wrapped up what marks Lohan’s return to Netflix Christmas movies following Falling for Christmas, released in 2022.

Hailey DeDominicis wrote the script, and Stephen Herek directed the film. The plot revolves around two resentful and warring exes forced to spend Christmas together under the same roof after learning their new partners are siblings.

The Merry Gentlemen

Coming to Netflix in 2024

Another of the rom-coms planned for release for Christmas 2024 is The Merry Gentlemen, which is about a former big-city dancer who decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue to save a small-town performing venue.

A Lady’s Guide to Selling Out

Deadline first revealed that Netflix is planning to adapt A Lady’s Guide to Selling Out a little earlier in 2024, with Meg Ryan set to direct and the script coming from Jenny Rachel Weiner.

The novel, written by Sally Franson, is about a character called Casey Pendergast who is navigating a tricky career while also navigating the even trickier question of who she wants to be.

Hot Frosty

Coming to Netflix in 2024

Rounding out Netflix’s romantic comedy selection for Christmas 2024 is Hot Frosty, a movie that fuses some fantasy with its romantic comedy elements. Directed by Jerry Ciccoritti and written by Russell Hainline, the movie tells the story of a grieving widow who copes during the holidays by bringing to life a snowman. The cast is headlined by Chrishell Stause, Lacey Chabert, Lauren Holly, and Craig Robinson, among others.

In our full preview for the upcoming movie, we’ve got more on Hot Frosty, including some behind-the-scenes photos. Fun fact, too: the movie was at one point going under the working title of Love at Frost Sight.

Champagne Problems

Love in the Villa director Mark Waters has lined up his next rom-com at Netflix, which will be led by Minka Kelly, who is also involved with the Netflix series Ransom Canyon.

Here’s what you can expect:

“An ambitious M&A executive travels to France to secure the acquisition of a world-renowned champagne brand before Christmas, but her plans are upended when she falls into a whirlwind romance with a charming Parisian — who turns out to be the founder’s son.”

We’ll continue tracking everything known about Champagne Problems in our full preview of the movie.

French Lover

Omar Sy has become a Netflix megastar thanks to his role in Lupin and will be appearing in this rom-com where he’ll play Abel Camara, the big famous star, who crosses paths with girl-next-door Marion with neither expecting to enter into a passionate love affair.

Sara Giraudeau will play the role of Marion with Pascale Arbillot and Alban Ivanov also starring. Production wrapped up in the summer of 2024.

Kinda Pregnant

Tyler Spindel is returning to Netflix to direct a new comedy (with a dash of romance) starring Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr., and Brianne Howey.

The plot revolves around Lainy (played by Schumer), who, jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, begins wearing a fake baby bump and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

Filming on this title began in late February and concluded in early April 2024. The movie is expected to drop sometime in 2025.

La Dolce Villa

Fresh off his Miranda Cosgrove and Brooke Shields movie Mother of the Bride, director Mark Waters has another rom-com lined up for Netflix. Unlike his previous work, this one is set not in Thailand but in the picturesque locations of Tuscany, Italy.

The duo behind Falling Inn Love (Elizabeth Hackett & Hilary Galanoy) are writing the film, which entered production in early 2024, with the cast set to include Scott Foley, Violante Placido, Maia Reficco, and Giuseppe Futia. The plot revolves around a businessman who travels to Italy to stop his daughter from spending all her money to restore an old villa, but Italy has other romantic plans.

Love Forever

Coming out of Sweden, Love Forever (also known as Love Fårever) is described as a “warm romantic comedy that centers on Stockholmers Hanna and Samuel, whose plans for an intimate countryside wedding in Gotland are shattered by family and friends.”

Madea’s Destination Wedding

Expected to be one of two Madea sequels coming exclusively to Netflix, Madea’s Destination Wedding has already wrapped up its filming in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Dominican Republic.

Tyler Perry will reprise his iconic role as Madea. The plot revolves around her granddaughter, Tiffany, who introduces her new boyfriend to the family and drops the shocking news that they are planning a destination wedding in the Bahamas.

My Oxford Year

Officially announced in June 2024, Netflix is teaming with Sofia Carson for yet another romantic comedy, adapting the Julia Whelan novel with Iain Morris directing.

Corey Mylchreest stars alongside Carson, and the plot revolves around an ambitious young American who goes to Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream.

The Life List

Adapting the novel of the same name by Lori Nelson Spielman, Adam Brooks is helming this new movie that’s set to star Sofia Carson, who has been in a Netflix rom-com before (one of the most successful ones in fact!) in the form of Purple Hearts.

Here’s what you can expect:

“When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.”

Kyle Allen, Sebastian de Souza, and Connie Britton lead the cast alongside Carson, with José Zúñiga, Jordi Mollà, Ladani Sanchez, Federico Rodriquez, and Marianne Rendon also set to star.

The Wrong Paris

Miranda Cosgrove will be reteaming with Netflix following Mother of the Bride’s success with this movie, seeing her co-star alongside Pierson Fode.

Here’s what you can expect from the new movie:

“Desperate to get to France for a once-in-a-lifetime art opportunity, Dawn talks her way onto a Bachelor-type dating show set in Paris — only to discover the show is actually set in Paris, Texas as part of a ratings stunt by the producers. Now in jeopardy of losing out on her dreams, Dawn must find a way to get kicked off the show, until a real romance begins to blossom with Trey, the show’s handsome and charming bachelor.”

To round out the article, here are a few older romantic comedies announced to be with Netflix that might’ve been quietly canceled behind the scenes.

Dial A For Aunties – One movie announced back in 2020 was an adaptation of Jesse Sutanto’s novel with Nahnatchka Khan attached to produce. Nothing has been heard about this one for four years.

– One movie announced back in 2020 was an adaptation of Jesse Sutanto’s novel with Nahnatchka Khan attached to produce. Nothing has been heard about this one for four years. Most Dangerous Game – Netflix first announced this Glen Powell movie back in 2019 but no development has happened since then. Zoey Deutch was to co-star.

– Netflix first announced this Glen Powell movie back in 2019 but no development has happened since then. Zoey Deutch was to co-star. The Netherfield Girls – Becca Gleason would be behind this contemporary update to Pride and Prejudice, with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set to star. Still, we’ve not heard anything new regarding the project for quite some time so we’re putting it here.

– Becca Gleason would be behind this contemporary update to Pride and Prejudice, with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan set to star. Still, we’ve not heard anything new regarding the project for quite some time so we’re putting it here. A Lady’s Guide to Selling Out – Based on the book by Sally Franson, this movie was set to be directed by Meg Ryan.

– Based on the book by Sally Franson, this movie was set to be directed by Meg Ryan. Arranged Marriage – First announced all the way back in 2017, nothing has been heard about the development of Vali Chandrasekaran’s rom-com spec script so we can probably presume this one is no more.

Which new rom-com are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.