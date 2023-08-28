Family Switch: Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms Netflix Movie Sets November Release Date

Family Switch is coming to Netflix as part of the Fall 2023 lineup. Rising star from the sensational Wednesday series Emma Myers has been cast in a lead role as she takes on her second role in a Netflix Original. Here’s everything we know so far about Family Switch on Netflix.

First announced in February 2021 (just ahead of the release of Yes Day on Netflix), Jennifer Garner would be playing the lead in a new family movie from Grey Matter Productions, About it Productions, and Linden Entertainment. The project was originally called Family Leave.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



This will mark Garner’s fourth major title for Netflix following her voice role in Llama Llama, Yes Day, and 2022’s The Adam Project, where she starred alongside Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.

Victoria Strouse serves as the writer of the movie adaptation, which is based on the children’s book Bedtime for Mommy by Amy Krouse Rosenthal. Strouse is best known for working on Pixar’s Finding Dory, ABC’s October Road, and Disney’s Tink.

McG, who previously directed Rim of the World, The Babysitter, and its sequel, The Babysitter Killer, all exclusively for Netflix, returns to direct what will be his fourth feature film for the streaming service.

This marks the writer’s second major Netflix movie following 2019’s Let It Snow, starring Isabela Merced and Shameik Moore.

Justine Baddeley Arteta, Jane Flowers, and Kim Davis-Wagner are casting directors for the feature film. McG, Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Nicole King, and Jason Brian Rosenthal serve as producers.

When will Family Switch be released on Netflix?

EntertainmentWeekly was handed the exclusive first look at the new movie on August 28th, revealing that the movie will be touching down on November 30th, 2023.

It came alongside two first-look photos of the new movie:

EntertainmentWeekly has your first look at FAMILY SWITCH (fka Family Leave) coming to Netflix on November 30thhttps://t.co/skQbUQCof0 pic.twitter.com/0W8OsDf4Pf — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 28, 2023

The movie has been rated PG-13 for some suggestive material.

What is Netflix’s Family Switch about?

Per Netflix’s initial announcement, here’s what you can expect:

“The Brenners wake up to a full family body switch, they quickly realize the same thing has happened to a family on the other side of the world; they must unite with this group of strangers and determine how to undo the body switch.”

An additional synopsis provided to us that fleshes out more of the plot:

“The Walkers are a nuclear family of five: Mom Jess, Dad Bill, 16 year old daughter CC, 14 year old son WYATT, and 2 year old daughter Mia. But when a mysterious event occurs at the Griffith Park Planetarium, the nuclear elements split and recombine; Jen’s mind is in CC’s body (and vice versa), while Bill’s mind is in WYATT’s body (and vice versa). While CC and Wyatt try to navigate the impossibly complicated world that is adulthood (responsibilities, skills, fears, ambitions), Jen and Bill must work their way through the insanely intricate network of rites of passage (bullying, soccer games, music, parties, romance) that comes with being a teenager, while all four scramble to undo the spell that catastrophically recombined their personalities…”

In the aforementioned EW article, they note that the movie is set around Christmas time and says it’s ultimately about empathy. McG told them, “We hope that it’s surprising and light and more intelligent than you might think.”

The movie is based on the book Bedtime for Mommy written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by LeUyen Pham. The 32-page children’s book was released in 2010.

Where and when did Netflix’s Family Switch film?

Filming on the series began on December 5th, 2022 and wrapped up a few months later on March 5th, 2023.

Some avid fans of Emma Myers have taken some photos from behind the scenes while filming is ongoing.

Emma Myers filming her new Netflix movie 😍🥰💕 pic.twitter.com/dQs9w6a4th — SlasherMan (@NeonGiallo) February 18, 2023

#NEW : Emma Myers recently for the filming of the film "Family Leave" from Netflix (22/02/2023) pic.twitter.com/3AGH6BXLCi — Emma Myers (@emmamyersupdate) February 24, 2023

Filming on Family Switch will be taking place in Los Angeles, California with the project also receiving a tax grant from the California Film Commission back in February 2022.

Jennifer Garner speaking about the tax credit, said, “As an actor, producer, and mother, it’s impossible to overstate what shooting locally means to me and other families in this industry. I’ve been lucky to work with some of the greatest crew members of my career here in California, and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with some of my home team friends on this project.”

Who are the cast members of Family Switch?

At first, only Jennifer Garner was confirmed, and soon after, Ed Helms was announced to co-star alongside her.

Helms is best known for his long stint on the NBC series The Office, where he played Andy Bernard. Helms headlined Coffee & Kareem for Netflix and was featured in A Futile and Stupid Gesture.

The production finally began it was announced that Wednesday star Emma Myers was cast in the movie. Myers portrayed Enid Sinclair in the record-breaking Netflix series, Wednesday Addams’s werewolf roomie. Before that, Myers starred in the crime thriller Girl in the Basement, and a series of small shorts.

Also confirmed to star in Family Switch is The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers actor Brady Noon, who has been cast in the role of Wyatt. Brady is also well known for being one of the hilarious trio of Good Boys.

Rounding out the cast for Family Switch includes:

Rita Moreno (West Side Story)

(West Side Story) Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of the Dead)

(Army of the Dead) Leon Masuda (The Flash)

(The Flash) Bashir Salahuddin (Top Gun: Maverick)

(Top Gun: Maverick) Paul Scheer (The League)

(The League) Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project)

(The Mindy Project) Xosha Roquemore (Precious)

(Precious) Andrew Bachelor (The Babysitter)

(The Babysitter) Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Me Time)

(Me Time) Pete Holmes (College. Humor Originals)

(College. Humor Originals) Ned Bellamy as Hanes (Blonde)

as Hanes (Blonde) Naomi Ekperigin (Me Time)

(Me Time) Dan Finnerty as Gus (The Hangover)

as Gus (The Hangover) Vanessa Carrasco (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Are you looking forward to watching Family Switch on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.