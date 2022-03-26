‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’ Part 2 is coming to Netflix in 2022

More episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will be coming to Netflix in 2022! 12 episodes of Stone Ocean are already available to stream on Netflix, and the anime will continue with a further 12 episodes. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean part 2 on Netflix.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is a Japanese Netflix Original anime series and the sixth story arc, and the defacto fifth season of the beloved JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime. Of the five seasons of the anime, this is the first to become a Netflix Original.

In the year 2011, Florida; and Jolyne Cujoh, the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, is sent to a maximum-security prison for fifteen years for a crime she is wrongfully accused of and didn’t commit. While incarcerated she is confronted with the century-spanning rivalry between her family, and its greatest nemesis DIO, whose friend, the ideologue Enrico Pucci plans to enact DIO’s last wishes.

When is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean part 2 coming to Netflix?

An official release date hasn’t been given by Netflix, however, we do have confirmation that part 2, or episodes 13-24 of Stone Ocean will arrive sometime in 2022.

Can we expect to see even more episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean in the future?

Judging the length of the Stone Ocean arc in the manga, and comparing it to the previous three arcs, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond is Unbreakable, and Vento Aureo, then 24 episodes won’t be enough to cover the 155 manga chapters.

Stone Ocean has the second-highest number of manga chapters, 158. Stardust Crusaders only had 152 chapters, which means there is a chance that Stone Ocean could go to 48 episodes for a total of 4 parts.

Where can I stream JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure on Netflix?

You can stream JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure in 37 different countries around the world on Netflix, however, not all five seasons of the anime are available to stream in every region.

You can check how many seasons and episodes of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure are available to stream in your country in the table below:

Country Seasons Episodes Canada 5 164 Hong Kong 5 164 India 5 164 Japan 5 164 Malaysia 5 164 Philippines 5 164 Singapore 5 164 South Korea 5 164 Thailand 5 164 United States 5 164 Argentina 4 125 Australia 4 125 Brazil 4 125 Colombia 4 125 Mexico 4 125 Belgium 3 86 Czech Republic 3 86 France 3 86 Germany 3 86 Greece 3 86 Hungary 3 86 Iceland 3 86 Italy 3 86 Lithuania 3 86 Netherlands 3 86 Poland 3 86 Romania 3 86 Slovakia 3 86 Sweden 3 86 Switzerland 3 86 Ukraine 3 86 United Kingdom 3 86 Portugal 2 51 Spain 2 51 Israel 1 12 South Africa 1 12 Tutkey 1 12

