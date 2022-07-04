Netflix Original ‘Cocaine Coast’ Leaving Netflix in August 2022

Netflix is set to lose one of its own Netflix Original series in the form of Cocaine Coast (also known as Fariña) which is leaving the service in most regions around the world in early August 2022 with it unclear where the series will land next.

Set to leave on August 3rd, 2022, the show is departing exactly four years following its addition to the service back in August 2018. The show first aired on the Spanish network Antena 3 (the same network that originally aired Money Heist). It aired over there in May 2018 before being added to Netflix globally after just a couple of months.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the series before:

“In 1980s Galicia, Spain, a young fisherman becomes a prosperous cocaine smuggler by providing Latin American suppliers with a European entry point.”

Among the cast in the series included Javier Rey, Tristán Ulloa, Antonio Durán ‘Morris’, Carlos Blanco, Manuel Lourenzo, and Jana Pérez.

10 episodes are available on Netflix right now with each having a runtime of well over 60 minutes. Netflix has the show available with English subtitles and audio options as well as the original Spanish version. Polish and Portuguese dubs are also available.

Why is Cocaine Coast leaving Netflix?

As you may have guessed by now, the reason the series is leaving Netflix is that Netflix doesn’t actually own Cocaine Coast. Instead, Netflix only acquired the international distribution rights to the series for a fixed period of time which as we now know, was four years.

The series will join dozens of other Netflix Originals that have been removed from around the world. It’s a trend we first noticed back in 2017 but has been speeding up in the years following. 20 Netflix Originals have departed Netflix in 2022 alone including all of the Marvel Netflix shows, The Frankenstein Chronicles, Morocco: Love in Times of War, and Charité.

One of the worst things about the removal of Netflix Originals is that they often become unavailable to stream anywhere following their departure whether that be on a rival streaming service or on VOD services.

Will you miss Cocaine Coast when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.