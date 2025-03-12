‘Field Mouse’ Netflix K-Drama: Filming Begins April 2025 & What We Know So Far

Another exciting webtoon adaptation is coming to Netflix in the near future: Field Mouse. The K-drama stars Sul Kyung Gu and Ryu Jun Yeol. Filming begins in April and will take place for most of 2025. We expect to see Field Mouse on Netflix sometime in 2026. Here’s what we know so far.

Field Mouse is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original thriller directed by Kim Hong Seon. It is the adaptation of the webtoon of the same by Ludvico.

What is the plot of Field Mouse?

After borrowing money from a loan shark that he could not pay back, No Ja ran away and out of fear for his life has not left his home for ten years. That is, until he discovers someone has stolen his identity and has been falsely living under his name and face.

Who are the cast members of Field Mouse?

Ryu Jun Yeol plays Je Mun Jae. The actor previously starred in the Netflix K-drama The 8 Show. He previously starred in leading roles in K-dramas such as Lost, Lucky Romance, and Reply 1988. He has also starred in films such as Alienoid, Little Forest, A Taxi Driver, and Money.

Sul Kyung Gu plays No Ja. The actor starred in the Netflix K-drama The Whirlwind. He has predominantly starred in films over dramas, having starred in Netflix’s Mantis and Kill Bok Soon. He also starred in The Moon, Kingmaker, and The Book of Fish.

What is the production status of Field Mouse?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Field Mouse is scheduled to take place between mid-April 2025 and November 2025.

Filming will take place for most of 2025, so Field Mouse is most likely to be released in the second half of 2026.

