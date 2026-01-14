Home K-Dramas Netflix News

‘The Dealer’ Netflix K-Drama Series: Production Underway & What We Know So Far

Ryu Seung Bum has been cast in Netflix K-drama The Dealer.


The Dealer K Drama Netflix Preview

Picture left to right: Hwang Dong Hyuk, Ryu Kyung Soo, Jung So Min, Choi Young Hwan, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Ryoo Seung Bum

An exciting new K-drama is now filming at Netflix, titled The Dealer. The series will be centered on a casino dealer who, after being scammed out of her deposit for a home, enters her casino’s Texas Hold’Em tournament, but, unknown to her employers, when she consumes alcohol, she can detect lies. The series will star Jung So Min, Ryu Seung Bum, Lee Soo Hyuk, and Ryu Kyung Soo. Here’s everything we know so far about The Dealer on Netflix.

The Dealer is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original drama series directed by Choi Young Hwan, who is making his directorial debut after previously working as a cinematographer on Escape from Mogadishu, Maloe: The Secret Mission, and Memoir of a Murderer

The series is produced by Firstman Studio and Squid Game creator/director Hwang Dong Hyuk.

What is the plot of The Dealer?

Behind Oceanland’s glamorous exterior, a newly opened casino, its floors are open to locals, resulting in troublesome customers. When the casino’s revenues decline, the largest Texas Hold’em tournament is planned to turn the tide back in their favor. Meanwhile, Geon Hwa, one of the casino’s dealers, is hiding a superpower; she can detect lies after consuming alcohol! After being scammed and losing her house deposit, Geon Hwa decides to enter the tournament herself to recoup her losses.

Who are the cast members of The Dealer?

Jung So Min was reportedly offered the lead role of Jeong Geon Hwa in October 2025, and her casting is officially confirmed. The actress, who recently became a free agent after her two-year contract with IEUM Hashtag ended, has already starred in a few internationally licensed Netflix projects, including Love Next Door, Alchemy of Souls, Be Melodramatic, and Abyss

The Dealer will be the actress’s first Netflix-produced project.

Jung So Min Dealer Netflix Cast K Drama

Picture: Jung So Min in Alchemy of Souls (last) and Love Next Door (right)

Ryu Seung Bum was reportedly cast in The Dealer in November 2025 and will play Hwang Chi Soo. The character has an extensive description: 

“A casino shill at Oceanland. He once worked in sales at a major corporation and led an ordinary married life, but, unable to shake his layabout nature, he got divorced, drifted to Oceanland, squandered his assets, and has spent the past five years making a living as a casino shill. After getting entangled with fourth-year dealer Jung Geon Hwa, he struggles to survive a perilous, high-stakes adventure.”

The actor previously starred in K-dramas such as Moving, Solitude, and Family Matters. He recently starred in the Netflix k-drama film Good News.

Ryu Seung Bum Dealer Netflix Cast K Drama

Picture: Ryu Seung Bum in Good News (left) and in Family Matters (right)

Lee Soo Hyuk will play Jo Jun. The actor has previously starred in licensed Netflix Originals such as Tomorrow and Hello Me. He will also have a cameo in Netflix’s highly anticipated Boyfriend on Demand and a lead role in Grand Galaxy Hotel.

His character is described as:

“The casino player who turns the tables. Armed with razor-sharp skills and an impenetrable poker face, Jun dominates the casino tables, raising the tension at every turn.”

Lee Soo Hyu The Dealer K Drama Netflix

Picture: Lee Soo Hyuk in Queen Woo (left) and Tomorrow (right)

Ryu Kyung Soo will play Chou U Seung. The actor has previously starred in Netflix dramas such as Our Unwritten Seoul, The Bequeathed, Glitch, The Sound of Magic, Hellbound, and Itaewon Class.

His character is described as:

“A detective and Geonhwa’s fiancé. Gentle and affectionate with Geonhwa, Wooseung shows a very different side at work: a relentless detective who never lets a suspect slip away.”

Ryu Kyung Soo The Dealer K Drama Netflix

Picture: Ryu Kyung Soo in Our Unwritten Seoul (left) and The Bequeathed (right)

What is the production status of The Dealer?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Production is officially underway on The Dealer. It’s unclear when filming is due to come to an end, but in 2025 of last year a job opening for a member of the art team was posted online, which listed the work period as September 2025 to May 2026. This suggests filming is likely to come an end sometime in May 2026.

What is the episode count?

Mydramalist has listed the episode count as 11. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 45 minutes.

