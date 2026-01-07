‘Possible Love’ (WT) Romantic K-Drama Film: Coming to Netflix in 2026 & What We Know So Far

Filming on Lee Chang-dong’s Netflix film Possible Love (WT) has been underway for months. The film stars Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Zo In Sung, and Cho Yeo Jung and is scheduled for release in 2026. Here’s everything we know so far.

Possible Love (WT) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama film directed by Lee Chang Dong, who previously directed films such as Poetry, Oasis, Peppermint Candy, and Green Fish. The project will be his first film in eight years.

What is the plot of Possible Love (WT)?

We finally have an official logline from Netflix for the film:

“This upcoming film follows the intertwined lives of two married couples leading completely opposite lives. As their worlds collide, fractures begin to appear in their daily existence.”

Who are the cast members of Possible Love (WT)?

Four cast members have been credited on the K-drama: Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Zo In Sung, and Cho Yeo Jung.

Jeon Do Yeon has previously starred in Netflix K-dramas and films, including Crash Course in Romance and Kill Bok Soon. She will also star in the upcoming films Mantis and Good News, as well as the K-drama The Price of Confession.

Sul Kyung Gu has starred in Netflix titles such as Yaksha: Ruthless Operations and Kill Bok Soon, as well as the K-drama series The Whirlwind. He’ll also star in upcoming projects The Rat, Mantis, and Good News.

Zo In Sung has yet to star in a Netflix Original series or film. In dramas, he’s best known for starring in Moving, It’s Okay That’s Love, and That Winter, the Wind Blows. As for films, he has played leading roles in Smugglers, Escape from Mogadishu, and The Great Battle.

Cheo Yeo Jung is most well-known for starring in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite. She has only briefly starred in one Netflix project, playing a guest role in one episode of Behind Every Star. Her best-known projects are the K-dramas Beautiful World, Cheat On Me If You Can, and Tarot. As for films, she starred in The Hidden Face and Tarot.

What is the production status of Possible Love (WT)?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming began for Possible Love in August 2025. After several months of filming, the film is likely in post-production.

On January 7th, Netflix released its Next on Netflix film and television slates for 2026. The list confirmed that Possible Love will be released sometime in 2026. We’d expect a summer 2026 release but await further updates.

For now, we await further updates from Netflix.

