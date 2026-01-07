‘Possible Love’ (WT) Romantic K-Drama Film: Coming to Netflix in 2026 & What We Know So Far

Home K-Dramas Netflix News

Possible Love (WT) will be released on Netflix in 2026.


Possible Love Netflix K Drama Preview

Picture: Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Zo In Sung, and Cho Yeo Jung

Filming on Lee Chang-dong’s Netflix film Possible Love (WT) has been underway for months. The film stars Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Zo In Sung, and Cho Yeo Jung and is scheduled for release in 2026. Here’s everything we know so far.

Possible Love (WT) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama film directed by Lee Chang Dong, who previously directed films such as Poetry, Oasis, Peppermint Candy, and Green Fish. The project will be his first film in eight years.

What is the plot of Possible Love (WT)?

We finally have an official logline from Netflix for the film:

“This upcoming film follows the intertwined lives of two married couples leading completely opposite lives. As their worlds collide, fractures begin to appear in their daily existence.”

Who are the cast members of Possible Love (WT)?

Four cast members have been credited on the K-drama: Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Zo In Sung, and Cho Yeo Jung.

Jeon Do Yeon has previously starred in Netflix K-dramas and films, including Crash Course in Romance and Kill Bok Soon. She will also star in the upcoming films Mantis and Good News, as well as the K-drama The Price of Confession.

Jeon Do Yeon Possible Love Netflix K Drama

Picture: Jeon Do Yeon as Gil Bok Son in Kill Bok Soon – Netflix

Sul Kyung Gu has starred in Netflix titles such as Yaksha: Ruthless Operations and Kill Bok Soon, as well as the K-drama series The Whirlwind. He’ll also star in upcoming projects The Rat, Mantis, and Good News.

Sul Kyung Gu Possible Love Netflix K Drama

Picture: Sol Kyung Gu (left) in The Whirlwind as Park Dong Ho – Netflix

Zo In Sung has yet to star in a Netflix Original series or film. In dramas, he’s best known for starring in MovingIt’s Okay That’s Love, and That Winter, the Wind Blows. As for films, he has played leading roles in Smugglers, Escape from Mogadishu, and The Great Battle.

Zo In Sung Possible Love Netflix K Drama

Picture: Zo In Sung in the Disney+/Hulu K-drama Moving

Cheo Yeo Jung is most well-known for starring in the Academy Award-winning film Parasite. She has only briefly starred in one Netflix project, playing a guest role in one episode of Behind Every Star. Her best-known projects are the K-dramas Beautiful World, Cheat On Me If You Can, and Tarot. As for films, she starred in The Hidden Face and Tarot.

Cheo Yeo Jung Possible Love Netflix K Drama .Jpg Possible Love Netflix K Drama

Picture: Cheo Yeo Jung in Parasite – CJ Entertainment

What is the production status of Possible Love (WT)?

Development
Filming Scheduled
Filming Ongoing
Post-Production

Filming began for Possible Love in August 2025. After several months of filming, the film is likely in post-production.

When is the Possible Love (WT) Netflix release date?

On January 7th, Netflix released its Next on Netflix film and television slates for 2026. The list confirmed that Possible Love will be released sometime in 2026. We’d expect a summer 2026 release but await further updates.

You can find all of the Next on Netflix announcements for Netflix’s 2026 movie slate in our overall preview here.

For now, we await further updates from Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Possible Love (WT) on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

