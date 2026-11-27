Lee Hae Jun, the co-director of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the smash-hit webtoon Solo Leveling, has reportedly stepped down from the project halfway through production. The Worst of Evil director Han Dong Wook is reportedly stepping in to replace him.

Solo Leveling is currently one of South Korea’s most popular fictional franchises. Written by Chugong, Solo Leveling began as a webnovel in July 2016, but its popularity soared after it was adapted into a webtoon in March 2018, illustrated by Dubu and published by D&C Media. However, the series’ popularity was shot into the stratosphere upon the release of its long-awaited anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures in January 2024.

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In July 2025 it was officially announced that Netflix would produce the live-action adaptation, and before long it was announced that Byeon Woo Seok has been cast in the lead role of Sung Jin-woo. Many other cast members have been announced since, with plenty of iconic roles already filled.

The project, which was to be helmed by Lee Jae Hoon and Kim Byung Soo began filming in May 2026, and production is still ongoing, with two episodes completed. However, just this week it was confirmed that Lee Jae Hoon, after discussions took place between Kakao Entertainment, Sanaipictures and Netflix that he would step down as co-director. According to reports “final negotiations were amicably concluded.” An exact reason for the departure has not been disclosed.

Taking over as co-director on the project is Han Dong Wook, who previously directed projects such as The Worst of Evil and Man in Love. He also worked as an assistant director on titles such as New World, and Nameless Gangster: Rules of Time. Thankully, there is no delay in production with the change of directors.

Are you still looking forward to watching Solo Leveling on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!