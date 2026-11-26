Mission: Cross will return with a sequel on Netflix on Christmas Day 2026! The sequel was previously scheduled for release earlier this year, but no reason was given for the delay. Hwang Jung Min and Yeom Jung Ah return to reprise their roles as Park Gang Mu and Kang Mi Seon. Here’s everything we know about Mission Cross 2 on Netflix.

Mission Cross 2 is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original directed and written by Lee Myung Hoon. The film is produced by Sanai Pictures, Plus M Entertainment, and Obra Creative.

When is Mission: Cross 2 coming to Netflix?

We finally have a confirmed release date for Mission: Cross 2: Christmas Day, 2026!

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Watch the trailer

What is the plot of Mission: Cross 2?

The synopsis has been sourced from Netflix:

Kang-mu is a former special ops agent enjoying a quiet life after the events of Mission: Cross. But peace doesn’t last long when the President calls on him to recover a stolen national treasure, pulling him and his wife, Mi-seon, into their most dangerous mission yet. Mi-seon, a former Asian Games shooting silver medalist, turned skilled detective. After a sudden demotion to a seaside provincial station, Mi-seon seizes the chance to return to action — and teaming up with her husband once again means sparks will fly both on and off the field.

Who are the cast members of Mission: Cross 2?

Netflix has officially confirmed that Hwang Jung Min and Yeom Jung Ah will return to reprise their roles as Park Gang Mu and Kang Mi Seon.

Jeong Man Sik will return to reprise his role as Lee Sang Ung. So far, the actor has starred in Netflix dramas Café Minamdang, Chief of Staff, and Vagabond. Other cast members confirmed to be reprising their roles are Cha Rae Hyung as Heon Gi and Lee Ho Cheol as Dong Su.

Joining the cast of Mission Cross 2 are:

Yoon Kyung Ho (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) as Cheon In Hak, who is the head of a shadowy organization targeting cultural treasures

(The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) as Cheon In Hak, who is the head of a shadowy organization targeting cultural treasures Im Seong Ja (Hellbound) as Duchil, who is a black-market dealer known as the “connoisseur of the tomb-raiding world.”

(Hellbound) as Duchil, who is a black-market dealer known as the “connoisseur of the tomb-raiding world.” Cha In Pyo (What Happened to Mr. Cha?) as the President who enlists the couple for their mission.

(What Happened to Mr. Cha?) as the President who enlists the couple for their mission. Kim Kuk Hee (Sweet Home) plays the President’s Chief of Staff.

What is the production status of Mission: Cross 2?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Pre-production began in September 2025, and production started on October 30, 2025, with costumes and the table read.

Filming ended sometime in February 2026.

What is the film’s runtime?

The film’s runtime is confirmed as 113 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Mission Cross 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!