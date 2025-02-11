New K-Dramas on Netflix in March 2025

Thanks to the recent string of announcements, 2025 is going to be a busy year. But first, we look ahead to March 2025, which has its own batch of exciting new K-dramas.

In case you missed them, we’ve also tracked the latest K-drama releases in February 2025 and all the new K-dramas coming in 2025 and beyond.

New Netflix Original K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in March 2025

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Season 1) N

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, Park Hae Joon, Kim Tae Yeon

Netflix Release Date: March 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th, 2025

Netflix is no stranger to weekly K-drama releases, but it is unusual for one fully produced by the streamer. Four batches of four episodes will be released across March as fans of IU and Park Bo Gum get to see the pair in an on-screen romance.

Ae Soon is a nervous but rebellious person who dreams of becoming a poet. Meanwhile, Gwan Shik, whose knowledge of romance is lacking but loves Ae Soon deeply, and tries his utmost to support her.

Revelations (Season 1) N

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol, Shin Hyun Been, Han Ji Hyun

Netflix Release Date: Q1 2025

Given that Netflix hasn’t made an official announcement Revelations beyond a Q1 2025 release, we’re under the assumption that it will be released sometime in March. The film is directed by Train to Busan creator Yeon Sang Ho, who has become a frequent collaborator with Netflix having worked on originals such as Parasyte: The Grey, Hellbound, The Bequeathed, and Jung_E.

Min-chan, the pastor of a church in a small provincial town, becomes consumed by his quest for retribution when a divine revelation convinces him that Yang-rae, a man visiting his church, is the culprit who abducted his son. Unwavering in his belief, Min-chan flirts between his faith and cruelty. Meanwhile, Detective Yeon-hee is on the heels of Yang-Rae, a suspect in her missing person’s case. However, she is haunted by the death of her sister, who died after a heinous crime.

New Weekly K-Dramas Added to Netflix in March 2025

The Potato Lab (Season 1) N

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Kang Tae Oh, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Hak Joo, Shin Hyun Seung, Kim Ga Eun

Netflix Release Date: March 1st, 2025

Announced during Netflix’s Korean film slate, The Potato Lab is the upcoming weekly drama starring Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae Oh and Boyhood’s Lee Sun Bin for an office romance.

Set in a mountain valley at a Potato Research Institute, Kim Mi Gyeong, a potato researcher with 12 years at the institute, is working on a secret project to create a brand-new potato. However, her life and career are thrown a curveball when So Baek Ho is appointed as the institute’s new director. What starts as an office rivalry soon turns to romance.

What K-dramas are you looking forward to watching in March 2025? Let us know in the comments below!