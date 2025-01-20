New K-Dramas on Netflix in February 2025

February is going to be a fun month for K-drama fans on Netflix. a Valentine’s Day treat is in store for rom-com fans; meanwhile, in the USA, the beloved zombie-horror Train to Busan returns to the library.

In case you missed them, we’ve also tracked the latest K-drama releases in January 2025 and all the new K-dramas coming in 2025 and beyond.

New Netflix Original K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in February 2025

Melo Movie (Season 1) N

Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: February 14th, 2025

Train to Busan actor Choo Woo Shik stars alongside Daily Dose of Sunshine actress Park Bo Young in Netflix’s latest romantic-comedy K-drama.

“Even if hardship and misfortune always accompany life, the youths who have walked with their middle finger raised now seek someone to lean on wholeheartedly, wanting to find a person to rely on as if they were to fall. Dreaming of becoming a film director one day, Kim Moo Bi, an assistant director, wants to follow in her father’s footsteps, who worked as a filming crew member. After entering the film industry, she quietly honed her skills, not drawing attention to herself in the eyes of others. On the other hand, Ko Gyeom rose from being a supporting actor to becoming a film critic. He meets Moo Bi on the set of an interview film, eventually starting their own love story. “

New Licensed K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in February 2025

Missing: The Other Side (Season 1)

Episodes: 12

Genre: Supernatural, Thriller | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Go Soo, Heo Joon Ho, Ahn So Hee, Ha Joon, Seo Eun Soo

Netflix Release Date: February 1st, 2025

After a run-in with some bad people, the good-looking swindler Kim Wook arrives in Duon Village, the home for spirits whose dead bodies were never found. The village is invisible to the outside world, but Kim Wook takes an interest in the residents and begins to help them solve the mysteries of their deaths.

New Licensed K-Drama Movies Coming to Netflix in February 2025

Train to Busan (2016) – USA Only

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu Mi, Ma Dong Seok, Kim Soo An, Kim Eui Sing

Netflix Release Date: February 11th, 2025

One of the best zombie movies of the modern era, Train to Busan, helped kick-start the zombie-horror genre in South Korea. Thanks to Train to Busan, we’ve seen excellent other zombie titles on Netflix, such as Alive, Kingdom, and All of Us Are Dead.

On a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan, a father, his estranged daughter, and other passengers find themselves trying to survive a devastating zombie viral outbreak in South Korea.

Peninsula (2020) – USA Only

Director: Yeon Sang Ho

Genre: | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Kang Dong Won, Lee Jung Hyun, Lee Re, Kwon Hae Hyo, Kim Min Jae

Netflix Release Date: February 11th, 2025

While not up to the same standard as its predecessor, the sequel to Train to Busan, Peninsula is still more than a welcome addition to the Netflix library.

Four years after the zombie outbreak tore apart the Korean peninsula, a former soldier who escaped is given a mission to return to retrieve a truck full of cash

Returning Weekly K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in February 2025

When the Stars Gossip (Season 1) N

Episodes: 16 (Bi-Weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Heon

Netflix Finale Date: February 23rd, 2025

Gong Ryong, a doctor who is staying at a space station as a tourist, is secretly the son of the wealthiest conglomerate in Korea, where he meets Commander Eve Kim, a strict perfectionist on her first mission. Soon, sparks fly, and the pair begin to fall in love.

What K-Dramas have you been watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!