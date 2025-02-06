‘The Price of Confession’ Netflix K-Drama: Q4 2025 Release & First Look

The Price of Confession is a new South Korean thriller series directed by Lee Jeong Hyo, who also directed Crash Landing on You. Filming has almost concluded and will be released on Netflix in late Q4 2025.

When is The Price of Confession coming to Netflix?

Netflix has announced that The Price of Confession is coming in Q4 (October- December 2025!

What is the plot of The Price of Confession?

Netflix has released a detailed synopsis for The Price of Confession:

“A woman suspected of killing her husband encounters a mysterious woman called a witch, and the secrets they harbor unfold. Directed by Lee Jung-hyo, this mystery thriller stars Jeon Do-yeon as An Yun-su, a woman whose humble dream of a happy family life is destroyed when her husband is murdered. She struggles to prove her innocence in his mysterious death. Kim Go-eun plays Mo-eun, a mysterious figure called a witch among prison inmates due to her uncanny ability to read people, who appears before the distressed Yun-su. The fateful encounter between these two women has its own repercussions, and two men relentlessly pursue the truth. Park Hae-soo plays Baek Dong-hun, a conscientious prosecutor who never loses his composure and earns the respect of his colleagues by diligently working night and day to win every case before him. With all his might and ability, he delves into Yun-su’s case to uncover the truth. Jin Sun-kyu plays Jang Jeong-gu, Yun-su’s lawyer and a former boxer who packs a punch in each and every case, working hard to prove her innocence.”

Who are the cast members of The Price of Confession?

Jeon Do Yeon plays Ahn Yoon Soo. The actress last starred in a Netflix Original in 2023, the romantic drama Crash Course in Romance, and the action movie Kill Bok Soon. Outside of Netflix, the actress has starred in K-dramas such as Lost, The Good Wife, and Until We Can Love.

Kim Go Eun plays Mo Eun. Last seen on Netflix, the 2022 tvN Little Women, the actress has starred in the extremely popular K-dramas Goblin and The King: Eternal Monarch. Outside of Netflix, the actress has starred in movies such as Exhuma, Hero, and Tune for Love.

Park Hae Soo plays Baek Dong Hoon. The actor has been featured on many Netflix projects, including Money Heist Korea, Squid Game, Racket Boys, Persona, Memories of the Alhambra, and Prison Playbook. He will also star in the upcoming Netflix film The Great Flood.

Jin Seon Kyu plays Jang Jeong Gu. He has starred in multiple Netflix K-dramas, King the Land, The Uncanny Counter, Vincenzo, Kingdom, Be Melodramatic, and Mr. Sunshine. However, his most significant role in a Netflix Original is as Tiger Park in the sci-fi blockbuster Space Sweepers.

What is the production status of The Price of Confession?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming reportedly began in late August 2024 and is now scheduled to end in late January 205.

