‘The Boy in the Last Row’ Netflix K-Drama: Filming Starts April 2025 & What We Know So Far

Oldboy’s Choi Min Shik will star in his first Netflix project alongside Hi Cookie’s Choi Hyun Wook in Netflix’s adaptation of The Boy in the Last Row. The six-part series begins filming in April 2025 and is expected to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2026.

The Boy in the Last Row is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original K-drama directed by Kim Kyu Tae. The series is adapted from Juan Mayorga’s Spanish play of the same name.

What is the plot of The Boy in the Last Row?

The synopsis has been sourced from MyDramaList:

“Mun O is a Korean literature professor and novelist who has effectively failed as a writer, having published only one book. Mun O, who could not forget the words of his classmate who coldly evaluated his novels in his youth, became unable to write after that. Currently, he is a professor of Korean literature at a prestigious university, and he lives without much achievement, forcing himself to endure disappointment and disgust toward students who cannot even complete a proper sentence. One day, after reading his student’s writing, Lee Gang, Mun O developed a desire to raise a decent student. He suggested that Lee Gang receive a proper writing lesson and started reading Lee Gang’s writing. Mun O becomes a character who experiences surprising deviations as he becomes fascinated by Lee Gang’s writing.”

Who are the cast of The Boy in the Last Row?

Choi Min Shik has been cast as Mun O. The actor only recently returned to K-dramas in 2022 after a 25-year hiatus from television. The actor has yet to star in a Netflix project and is most well-known for his role as Oh Dae Soo in Old Boy. He has also starred in films such as Sympathy for Lady Vengeance, New World, and I Saw the Devil. He also starred in the 1996 K-drama Their Embrace.

Choi Hyun Wook has been cast as Lee Gang. The actor has starred in two Netflix K-dramas: Racket Boys and D.P. He also starred in the first season of Weak Hero Class, which is coming to Netflix in March 2025. His most prominent role to date was in the 2023 K-drama Hi Cookie.

What is the production status of The Boy in the Last Row?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming will begin in the middle of April 2025 and is currently scheduled to end in early September 2025.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of six episodes.

When is The Boy in the Last Row coming to Netflix?

A release window for The Boy in the Last Row has yet to be announced.

We’d expect to see the K-drama premiere on Netflix sometime in 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching The Boy in the Last Row on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!