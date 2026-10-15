‘The Unheard’ Netflix Limited Series Starring Kate Winslet & Maxine Peake: What We Know So Far

Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet and BAFTA nominee Maxine Peake will play two sisters on the run in Netflix’s brand-new limited series from Adolescence creator Jack Thorne. Filming will begin sometime in 2027, and it is expected to release on Netflix in 2028. Here’s what we know so far.

The Unheard is an upcoming British Netflix Original limited series created by writer Jack Thorne and director Mounia Akl (House of Guinness). Executive producers include Mark Herbert and Emily Feller (Warp Films), Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham (Matriarch Productions), and Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Nina Wolarsky (Plan B). Both stars, Kate Winslet and Maxine Peake, also serve as executive producers alongside Thorne.

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Since 2025, Thorne has emerged as one of Netflix’s most prolific filmmakers, delivering gripping British dramas such as Toxic Town, Lord of the Flies, and the multi-award-winning Adolescence. He also penned and produced Enola Holmes 3, and his strong relationship with the streamer is set to continue; he is currently collaborating once again with Millie Bobby Brown on her upcoming spy series co-starring David Harbour.

What is the plot of The Unheard?

Netflix has provided a logline for the series:

This limited series tells the story of two sisters who go on the run after an act of vengeance goes wrong. As they are desperately pursued, questions remain: What pushed them to this reckless act? And was it ever their intention to get away with it?

Who are the cast members of The Unheard?

So far, the only two cast members confirmed for the series are the leads, Kate Winslet and Maxine Peake.

So far, Kate Winslet’s only appearance in a Netflix Original was the British drama Goodbye June (which she also directed). As one of the most sought-after British actresses of the last thirty years, Winslet boasts an incredible resume featuring cinematic landmarks like Titanic, Sense and Sensibility, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Holiday, and Avatar. A seven-time Academy Award nominee, she won Best Actress in 2009 for her performance in The Reader.

Maxine Peake has previously starred in the Black Mirror episode “Metalhead” and lent her voice to Tish Murtha in Wendell & Wild for Netflix. A prolific staple of British television, her extensive credits include hits like Shameless and intense, character-driven miniseries such as Anne, Three Girls, and Say Nothing. Her recent work also spans major streaming platforms, featuring in Riz Ahmed’s Amazon Prime series Bait and Apple TV+’s Last Seen. She was also fantastic as Dottie Achenbach in the John Davidson biopic I Swear.

We expect more cast members to be announced soon.

What is the production status of The Unheard?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

The series is currently in active development, but Netflix has confirmed production will take place sometime in 2027.

When is The Unheard coming to Netflix?

As of now, Netflix has not announced a release window or official date for The Unheard. With filming scheduled for 2027, we expect a 2028 release.

What is the episode count?

The limited series will have 5 episodes.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Are you looking forward to watching The Unheard on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!