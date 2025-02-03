“It’s So Compulsive, You Can’t Miss a Beat”: Stephen Graham and Philip Barantini on New Netflix Series ‘Adolescence’

Next on Netflix UK was last week, and one of the many new shows coming from the United Kingdom showcased was Adolescence, a new intense mini-series set over four episodes, each being filmed in a single take. Stephen Graham, who co-writes and stars, appeared on stage with director Philip Barantini to discuss the upcoming show.

Due to be released on Netflix globally on March 13th, 2025, the series is the latest collaboration between Graham and Barantini following their 2021 movie and subsequent follow-up mini-series Boiling Point. The series explores the aftermath of a harrowing crime: a 13-year-old boy’s arrest for the murder of a classmate.

Joining radio host and presenter Edith Bowman on stage, Graham plays the accused boy’s father and describes the inspiration behind the series. “Over the past 10 years or so, we’ve seen an epidemic of knife crime amongst young lads,” he said. “It really hit me hard… These are young boys, not men, and when these things are on the news, your judgment instantly goes to blaming the family. I just thought, ‘What if that’s not the case at all?’ That was it.”

Why Adolescence is shot in one take

The show’s structure sets each episode from a different perspective, peeling back the layers of the story. Its story being told in a single one-take came with its own challenges but was vital for the story being told. Barantini emphasized that the one-take technique isn’t a gimmick but a tool to heighten tension and keep audiences fully engaged. “We wanted it to be a subconscious feeling,” he said. “You’re on a journey where you can’t take your eyes off the screen… It’s compulsive. You can’t miss a beat.”

For the actors, this approach required intense preparation. Graham compared it to live theater. “We spent a whole week rehearsing every beat, dissecting the script piece by piece,” he said. “You immerse yourself into the character from ‘action’ to ‘cut.’ It’s almost like a marriage of both mediums.”

Meticulous planning went into each episode, with sets strategically built close to one another to maintain continuity, with a police station, a house, and a hardware store all within short driving distance. Despite the planning, the creators also allowed room for spontaneity. “There’s a moment in episode four where we’re in a van for 15 minutes, all in one shot,” Graham said. “It’s up to us to keep the audience engaged.”

Working with a young cast in Adolescence

At the heart of the story is Owen Cooper, a newcomer chosen from hundreds of young actors across the North West of England. Casting director Shaheen Baig discovered Cooper, whose talent impressed both Graham and Barantini. “He’s so spontaneous and just listens,” Barantini said. “He’s not thinking about acting—he’s just being.”

He was ultimately picked out of four finalists for the role (the other three all secured other roles in the series, too). Graham recalled how Cooper stood out during screen tests. Barantini also said that in episode 2, he had to navigate working with over 400 kids involved.

The duo also praised Ashley Walters (best known for Top Boy), playing the main detective seeking the truth, and Erin Doherty (The Crown), whose intense episode mirrors the tone of a David Mamet play. “Erin is a tour de force,” Graham said. “Her scenes with Owen are unbelievable.” Barantini praised Doherty’s ability to respond organically on set. “On day one of rehearsals, I told her, ‘I’m going to give all the notes to Owen because I know you’ll react to whatever I tell him,'” he said. “And that’s exactly how it went down. She’s magnificent.”

A short clip was also played to the Next on Netflix UK, providing behind-the-scenes context on how the series was filmed with cameras being handed off to various people as actors transitioned through a scene. This has yet to be released to the public but we suspect it’ll be available ahead of the series release on March 13th.

If you missed our other Next on Netflix UK breakdowns, you can find our write-up on Lena Dunham’s Too Much here and Gareth Evans and Jessie Mei Li discussing the upcoming action movie Havoc here. Philip Barantini is also teaming up with Netflix for another project in 2025, with the director tied to the third installment of the Millie Bobby Brown movie franchise, Enola Holmes.