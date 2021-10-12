Leonard Bernstein Biopic ‘Maestro’ Reportedly Begins Filming & What We Know So Far

Bradley Cooper, in his first Netflix Original, will be in the director’s seat for the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic, Maestro. Filming was originally scheduled to begin in April 2021, but after a delay principal photography has begun in October. Below we’ll be keeping track of all major production updates, cast news, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Maestro is an upcoming Netflix Original biopic-drama directed by Bradley Cooper and based on the career of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. Cooper wrote the screenplay alongside Spotlight producer Josh Singer.

Legendary directors Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are attached to the project as producers, along with Joker director Todd Phillips. Fred Berner (Pollock), Amy Durning (Magic City), Kristie Macosko Krieger (Bridge of Spies), and Emma Tillinger Koskoff (Joker) are also attached.

What is the plot of Maestro?

Told over the span of 30 years, Maestro follows the career of West Side Story and on The Waterfront conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, and his marriage to Chilean-born actress Felicia Montealegre.

Who are the cast members of Maestro?

At the time of writing, only a limited amount of the cast has been announced.

Bradley Cooper – Leonard Bernstein

Taking on the role of the legendary director Leonard Bernstein will be Guardians of the Galaxy fan favorite Bradley Cooper. Maestro will be the second feature film directed by Bradley, and his first since A Star Is Born.

Maestro will be the first Netflix Original for Bradley Cooper as both an actor and as a director.

Carey Mulligan – Felicia Montealegre

The Great Gatsby actress Carey Mulligan will act alongside Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein as Felicia Montealegre, the Chilean born actress, and wife of Bernstein.

Maestro will be the second Netflix Original for Mulligan, after previously starring in the critically acclaimed Mudbound. Mulligan is also well known for her role as Kathy in Never Let Me Go and Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby.

Jeremy Strong – John Gruen

Jeremy Strong will take on the role of John Jonas Gruen, the famed American art critic, author, and composer. One of Gruen’s most famous books is The Private World of Leonard Bernstein.

Strong recently gave a fantastic performance as Jerry Rubin in Aaron Sorkin’s Netlfix Original historical-drama The Trial of the Chicago 7, and also has a lead role on the fantastic HBO drama series Succession as Kendall Roy.

We can expect to learn more about the cast of Maestro soon.

What is the production status of Maestro?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last updated: 12/10/2021)

We previously reported that filming was scheduled to begin in April 2021, but for some unknown reason, filming was delayed.

On the official IMDb pro page for Maestro the status has changed from pre-production to filming as of October 12th, 2021.

The only currently known location for filming is in Los Angeles, California. Several companies are credited with working on Maestro, including; Joint Effort, Sikelia Productions, Fred Berner Films, and Amblin Entertainment.

When is the Netflix release date?

With filming starting in October, it’s going to be a while before we see Maestro on Netflix. We’re expecting to see the biopic’s premiere on Netflix sometime in late 2022.

