ARRAY Now Bringing Documentary ‘Love and Fury’ to Netflix in December 2021

One of the new additions making its way onto Netflix in multiple regions around the world will be Love and Fury, a recently acquired documentary from Ava DuVernay’s distribution arm, ARRAY releasing. The new documentary hits Netflix on December 3rd as well as select theaters in the US.

Founded by Ava DuVernay in 2010, ARRAY Releasing serves as a film distribution company for underrepresented communities and amplifies independent movies including releasing its collection of titles on Netflix.

The next documentary coming from ARRAY to Netflix is Love and Fury which comes from the American filmmaker, Sterlin Harjo. The creator is perhaps best known recently for FX’s Reservation Dogs where he serves as co-writer, director, and producer.

According to ARRAY Love and Fury “chronicles a cadre of Native artists as they work to amplify indigenous creativity in a post-colonial world and navigate their careers without seeking permission.”

The documentary recently premiered at various award shows and festivals including the Hot Docs International Documentary Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, Virginia Film Festival, and the DeadCenter Film Festival.

Only Netflix in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand will see the addition of Love and Fury.

You can find an expanded look at Love and Fury as well as details regarding its free screenings via the ARRAY Now website.

Netflix is the exclusive streaming home to almost all of ARRAY’s library over the past three years. 2021 additions includes Cousins (added in July), In Our Mother’s Gardens (added in May) and most recently, SANKOFA which arrived in September 2021.

You can find a full list of every ARRAY movie and documentary on Netflix here.

Will you be checking out Love and Fury on Netflix in December 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.