ARRAY’s ‘Bantú Mama’ Headed to Netflix in November 2022

Five Netflix regions will be treated to another feature film from Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing. Set to arrive on November 17th, 2022, here’s what you need to know about the Dominican Republic movie Bantú Mama directed by Ivan Herrera.

First debuting at SXSW in 2021, the movie was screened at numerous film festivals around the globe. ARRAY acquired the rights to the movie in October 2022 and will do a simultaneous theatrical and Netflix release date.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie produced by Point Barre and Basecamp Studio:

“In BANTÚ MAMA, a French woman of African descent manages to escape after being arrested in the Dominican Republic. She finds shelter in the most dangerous district of Santo Domingo, where she is taken in by a group of children. By becoming their protégée and maternal figure, she experiences an unimaginable change in her destiny.”

The movie stars Clarisse Albrecht (who also wrote the movie alongside Ivan Herrera), Arturo Perez, Scarlet Reyes, and Euris Javiel.

The Netflix regions carrying Bantú Mama will include the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Established in 2011, ARRAY Releasing sets out to showcase and promote independent films primarily from Black artists, people of color, and women of all kinds. Netflix has an output deal with the company.

The movie will sit alongside dozens of other releases from ARRAY Releasing but be warned, they don’t stay on Netflix forever. Case in point, Burning Cane is set to be removed from Netflix in November 2022 three years following its initial release.

In the case of Bantú Mama, it’ll stream on Netflix until 2025.

Recent additions to Netflix from ARRAY Releasing includes Definition Please and Donkey Head (both released on Netflix in January 2022) and even more recently, we saw Learn to Swim added in August 2022 and the documentary What We Leave Behind added at the end of September 2022.

Will you be checking out Bantú Mama when it releases on Netflix on November 17th? Let us know in the comments.