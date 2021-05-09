‘Locke and Key’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

Locke & Key season 2 is heading to Netflix later in 2021. Here’s an updated guide to everything we know about the future of Locke & Key including news for both seasons 2 & 3 and what to expect from the story going forward.

The fantasy horror series that’s based on the comic series from Joe Hill sees three siblings move into a house with plenty of magic and secrets hidden inside. Season 1 consisted of 10 episodes, which all dropped on Netflix globally on February 7th, 2020.

It’s been a long road to get a TV series for Locke & Key according to the showrunners who commented on the fact the series was first intended for Fox and then Hulu who they shot pilots for.

Reviews for the new Netflix series were generally positive with most complaints saying it feels too familiar but was simultaneously praised by other outlets with some saying its got the potential to be the next Goosebumps.

Locke & Key Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official renewal status: Officially renewed as of March 30th, 2020

On March 30th, 2020 it was confirmed that Locke & Key would be returning for a second season. The renewal promised more keys and demons and perhaps most importantly, more aloha!

more keys, more demons, more aloha 🖕Locke & Key is officially returning for season two!! pic.twitter.com/OYfHBKmik8 — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) March 30, 2020



According to our sources which provides production schedules, the series was in active development for a second season soon after the first season released. Once again, filming will take place in Toronto, Canada. More on production schedules in just a second.

Both showrunners, Meredith Averill and Carlton Cuse spoke about plans for a second season in interviews during the press tour for Locke & Key. That includes an interview with Gamespot where the creators said: “We’re writing Season 2, even though it hasn’t been greenlit. We’re working in a room,”

Connor Jessup who plays Tyler Locke also expressed that there’s definitely room for a second season in an interview saying: “The writers have been working on season 2 so if it does get picked up, we are ready.” adding the end of season 1 definitely sets up a second season.

What is the production status of Locke & Key season 2 and when will season 2 be on Netflix?

Official Production Status: Post-production (Last Updated: 09/22/2020)

The second season was originally expected to begin filming on August 17th, 2020 and end on February 5th, 2021. Of course, COVID continues to disrupt filming schedules as was the case with Locke & Key.

We got a further update in September 2020 that the series had been delayed by a month and is now due to begin production on September 21st, 2020 and run through March 5th, 2021. That eventually was confirmed to be happening slightly earlier on September 19th.

https://twitter.com/lockekeynetflix/status/1307098139204169729

We also got some of the first pictures from the set with COVID-19 secure measures.





Filming has since wrapped (expected to have finished filming in December 2021) but according to a production listing from Canadian Directors Guild (not officially connected to Netflix and slightly wrong when it comes to some production dates), the show will be undergoing post-production for much of the rest of 2021 with September 3rd listed as the end date for “sound post”.

While a 2021 release date for Locke & Key season 2 is absolutely confirmed, how late into the year is yet to be seen.

What to expect from season 2 of Locke & Key

For those who have completed the first season, you’ll absolutely know that it directly sets up a new season. The final pan of the series is zooming out on the seaside town with dark skies and lightning off in the distance.

Advertisement

The series concludes with the siblings entering the most dangerous door yet and finishes with the siblings being the keeper of all the keys. However, evil is still lurking and Dodge seemingly getting away with giving the appearance that she died (or at least was knocked out cold) in the final climactic battle. The omega key is safe but the crown is still missing.

We’re expecting the show to continue sticking with the comics for its main story arc but it has been mentioned that it could diverge with the creators saying: “We want to be sure that the ending works for the TV series and we’re not just forcing ourselves into an ending for endings’ sake.”

When asked about changes in the Netflix series, Joe Hill said: ” It has to work as a TV show. It has to succeed in the possibilities and limitations of its own particular form.”.

Who will appear in Locke & Key season 2?

The cast for Locke & Key season 2 will remain largely the same although there will be some new faces.

The confirmed list of returning stars include:

Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke

Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke

Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke

Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke

Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge

Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish

Bill Heck as Rendell Locke

Thomas Mitchell Barnett as Sam Lesser

Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon

Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon

Jesse Camacho as Doug Brazelle

Asha Bromfield as Zadie Wells

Griffin Gluck as Gabe

Back in September 2020, we got word of some of the new names and promotions in season 2 of Locke & Key including Aaron Ashmore and Hallea Jones both being promoted to series regulars.

Brendan Hines will join the cast to play Josh Bennett “a charismatic and mysterious new history teacher at Matheson Academy with a secret agenda.”.

Among the other new faces for season 2 include:

Maya Misaljevic as Molly

Tara Nicodemo as Mrs. Lafferty

Locke and Key season 3?

Yep. The future of Locke & Key is secure with a third season already ordered and production underway as of May 2021. We have heard rumors of a fourth season but it’s possibly a little too early for that. We’re also thrilled that The Sandman is coming to Netflix which could leave the door wide open to a special one-off series/movie based on the comic book crossover.

Happy dancing because Locke & Key has been picked up for Season 3. But first, Season 2 will arrive in 2021! pic.twitter.com/1hkMNDAa4J — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) December 18, 2020

In addition to a third season, the co-showrunner for Locke & Key, Meredith Averill, also signed an overall deal with Netflix.

Also if you love the IDW comics, Netflix is going to be your streaming home for many years to come given Netflix has an output deal with the comic producer. They’ve already produced V Wars and October Faction (both of which have been sadly canceled however). You can also currently catch their other series Wynonna Earp and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency on Netflix too.

IDW Entertainment also has more series in development including Winterworld which has reportedly been optioned. Darkness Visible and Night Mary are also reportedly in development too, although details remain small at present.

Would you like to see another season of Locke & Key on Netflix? Let us know down in the comments.