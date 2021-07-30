‘Lucifer’ Co-Showrunner Definitively Rules Out Season 7

Fans hoping for another second wind for Lucifer are going to be disappointed. The co-showrunner of the series has definitively ruled out the show coming back for a season 7.

The former Fox show turned Netflix show has had a wild few years. After being rescued by Netflix after season 3, Netflix has gone onto produce three additional series but it was originally meant to only be two.

That was until Netflix surprised everyone and announced that there was more fuel in the tank and revived the show again for the sixth season which is due to come out in September 2021.

Fans have been hoping for yet another revival again however this time it seems highly unlikely. One petition points out that the series should be continued until it gets to the former magic number of 100 episodes (that traditionally has helped shows get to syndication easier).

However, any hopes of a Lucifer season 7 were dashed recently in a Tweet by co-showrunner Joe Henderson who responded to a Tweet saying that he can confirm that the series isn’t going to get a surprise revive again.

Ha! I can confirm that ain't happening :) — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) July 8, 2021

That’s not to say the Lucifer cast and crew aren’t going to be seen on Netflix anymore, however.

Joe Henderson himself is now attached to work on two upcoming Netflix projects including a live-action Pokemon series (although not officially confirmed by Netflix) and a comic adaptation of the horror comic book Shadecraft.

Tom Ellis is currently in New York City filming the new Netflix movie, Players.

Aimee Garcia is working on the 47 Ronin sequel which is coming exclusively to Netflix.

There you have it. Disappointing news for Lucifer fans but it has been promised that season 6 will be the perfect send-off for Netflix.

Don’t forget too that Lucifer will also feature in the upcoming Netflix series, The Sandman.

Are you sad that Lucifer won’t be coming back for a season 7 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.